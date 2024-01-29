Fact Check: Did Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad blame Lamar Jackson for Ravens loss? Assessing viral post about Ravens star

Odell Beckham Jr. was a non-factor during the Baltimore Ravens’ AFC playoffs. He only had three catches for 22 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens needed more from him in the postseason, especially when he signed a one-year, $15 million contract for this season.

Unfortunately, the Ravens’ season is over after losing to the Chiefs at home. The defending Super Bowl champions will have an opportunity to win back-to-back titles, while Baltimore will be left contemplating what might have been.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But after that 17-10 to Kansas City, Odell Beckham Sr. blamed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Twitter. The post reads:

“My son deserves better quarterback play. You set him up for failure today. This loss is NOT on OBJ. #Pray4Him #FreeOBJ #Baltifraud”

Expand Tweet

It wasn’t the best game for the quarterback that most football fans and experts believe will win this season’s Most Valuable Player award. While he had 20 completions for 271 yards, he completed only 54.1 percent of his throws, a stark contrast from his 72.7 completion percentage in the Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s signal-caller threw an interception in the loss against the Chiefs. However, it wasn’t Beckham Sr. who tweeted that criticism of Jackson. Instead, it is a fake account by someone pretending to be him, as he called it out.

Expand Tweet

As seen above, Beckham Sr.’s official Twitter handle is @OBeckhamSr. Meanwhile, the one who posted the negative take on the former Louisville standout is @RonBillmery.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s father blamed Baker Mayfield for his son’s misfortunes in Cleveland

Those who wouldn’t assess the difference between the two Twitter accounts can be easily fooled. After all, Odell Beckham Sr. has a behavior of blaming other players for his son’s struggles.

The most notorious example of this is blaming then-Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for Odell Beckham Jr.’s underproduction. He had a video made highlighting the instances Mayfield missed an open Beckham Jr. downfield.

Beckham Jr. leveraged that video to find a way out of Cleveland. He joined the Los Angeles Rams shortly after and won Super Bowl LVI with the squad. The All-Pro wideout signed with the Ravens after missing the 2022 season due to his recovery from an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. and Mayfield have buried the hatchet regarding their contentious relationship in Cleveland.

With the Ravens season over, it’s still unknown if Odell Beckham Jr. will be back in Baltimore for another campaign. What’s certain is that his father doesn’t blame Lamar Jackson for the loss.