Fact Check: Does Tom Brady have hair plugs? Breaking down QB’s remarkable comeback from baldness

Tom Brady donned several different haircuts during his time in the NFL. However, the legendary quarterback began experiencing hair loss in 2002, just two years after he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

At the time, Brady was at the pinnacle of football style and fashion. However, several journalists and fans took notice of his receding hairline. But Brady was the poster boy for the NFL and he needed to look good.

According to reports, Brady underwent a hair transplant in 2005 and went completely bald for the procedure. While the player never admitted to undergoing the process, he was surprisingly spotted with thick and healthy hair in 2007, with no more signs of balding.

It raised eyebrows and multiple reports claimed that Brady opted for a FUE hair transplant technique to combat his hair loss. Many believe that the football star chose this method because he did not have a scar or an incision from the transplant.

Moreover, with the FUE hair transplant, clients find that their hair grows back remarkably after six months. The completion of the treatment is between 12 to 18 months, which was similar to the time frame when Brady made his comeback from baldness.

Interestingly, Brady also never appeared to suffer from hair loss again.

Tom Brady's NFL stats and career honors

Tom Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, before signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, he helped the franchise to the Super Bowl title, beating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Brady ended his iconic career as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649) in the regular season. The legendary signal-caller also holds the record for the most pass attempts (12,050) and passes completed (7,753). He has seven Super Bowl titles, more than any other player in the NFL.

Brady announced his official retirement from the league on February 1, 2023.

