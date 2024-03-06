Fact Check: Is Jason Kelce's wife Kylie pregnant with their fourth child, a son? Viral rumor debunked

Jason Kelce is the man of the hour as the center announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles this week. As the conversation centered around the center, some spread rumors of his wife getting pregnant in a foreign country. Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce debunked all pregnancy rumors.

Here's how he put it on the show released on March 6th via The Daily Mail:

"Apparently, Kylie is pregnant with our fourth child, it's a boy in this made-up universe. ... If she got pregnant in Milan we've got some things to answer here."

Will Jason Kelce's brother leave America if Donald Trump is elected?

The brothers squashed a few other rumors during their conversation on the show. It included him dressing up as a character from The Hangover movie and some indicating that his four-year-old daughter was the center of the Eagles.

However, perhaps the juiciest rumor surrounding the brothers surrounds Donald Trump. Travis Kelce, infamously nicknamed "Mr. Pfizer" by Aaron Rodgers, was rumored to leave the United States if Donald Trump regained the presidency.

Speaking on the podcast, Travis made it clear that he wasn't going anywhere:

"I'm staying in America, America will always be home."

Jason Kelce's exit brings Travis Kelce's retirement into focus

Jason Kelce announces retirement from the NFL

With the Philadelphia Eagles center out of the league, Travis officially has outlasted his brother with both well over the infamous threshold of 30. Most players decline once they hit their 30s, and with Jason now out the door, his decline has hit its floor in the NFL.

However, now Travis Kelce is left with the decision to choose his moment to exit. Does he walk the next time the Kansas City Chiefs fail to win the Super Bowl? Or will he attempt to wring every year possible out of the league?

Jason reached age 36. His brother, 34, has only two years left to match Jason's 13 years in the NFL. Will Travis tie his brother?