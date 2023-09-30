While NFL games provide much drama every week, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift saga offers an interesting side story. This chapter started when the 12-time Grammy Award winner watched Kelce and the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium.

They were also seen walking out of the stadium together and attending a private party with family and friends. As a by-product, Kelce’s jersey sales and Instagram followers increased. But will the league capitalize on this narrative? Prior to the game, there was news reported that the NFL would be distributing friendship bracelets to honor Swift and Kelce. Let's take a look at whether it was true or not.

The NFL will not distribute Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift “friendship bracelets”

Former college basketball player and current NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted:

“Sources: The NFL will give away 1989 Sunday Ticket-themed friendship bracelets to #Chiefs’ fans at MetLife Stadium, in “honor of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. I’m told the plan is for her to watch from Kelce’s suite for the #Jets’ game.”

He made that update after tweeting that Swift will attend Travis Kelce’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets. Schultz even shared photos of how the bracelet would look from the front and the back. It will also include a hangtag and QR code promoting YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

However, none of this is true because SNYtv NFL reporter Connor J. Hughes tweeted:

“Sources: The NFL & #Jets are NOT giving out friendship bracelets to #Chiefs fans attending Sunday Night Football. That’s not happening.”

If that’s the case, where did Schultz get the design he shared? Is it just another way to jump into the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce bandwagon? Kelce is already striking while the iron is hot by wearing a 1989-inspired white and blue attire after their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Will Taylor Swift be a distraction to Travis Kelce?

The increased attention can pressure Kelce to deliver outstanding performances every week. However, he has been doing that since he became the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting tight end. The Cincinnati product has seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and seven straight All-Pro inclusions.

After missing the Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Detroit Lions, Kelce has 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in two games. At that rate, he will only have 760 yards at the regular season’s end. But just like his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, he delivers when the lights are brighter and the stakes are higher.

There might not be friendship bracelets given on Sunday. But Chiefs fans and his fantasy football owners will remain friends with Kelce if he comes up big in The Big Apple.