FACT CHECK: Is Zack Moss related to Randy Moss? A look into Colts RB’s family

The Indianapolis Colts are back on track after a 31-20 victory at the Houston Texans, and their ground game led by Zack Moss and Anthony Richardson played a huge part.

The former had 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his first game since breaking his arm during training camp. He said after the game:

“It felt good. Coming from the broken forearm, to battling back from that, and missing training camp and all that type of stuff, so it felt good just to get back out there with the guys and go to work.”

If the surname Moss sounds familiar, it is because fans will associate it with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy, but the running back is not related to him. Zack Moss' parents are Anthony and Cassandra, while Randy's are Maxine and Randy Pratt.

However, Moss does have cousins who have played football. First cousins Santana and Sinorice played wide receiver, with the former reaching an All-Pro team and Pro Bowl in his first season at Washington and the latter winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

Another cousin, cornerback Patrick Peterson, was one of the Arizona Cardinals' defensive stars of the 2010s and currently plays with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zack Moss' career explored

After spending his high school career in his native Florida, where he most notably played with current Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley before graduating, Zack Moss committed to Utah, where he started three games in ten as a rookie and had 382 yards and a touchdown on two carries. In his second year, he broke out, hitting 1,173 yards and ten touchdowns.

After sustaining a season-ending knee injury in his junior year, he had a monstrous campaign as a senior. He rushed for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns, was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and led the Utes to the conference title game and the Alamo Bowl.

Moss was drafted 86th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He split touches with Devin Singletary, and they helped lead the team to its first division title since the days of Jim Kelly. They would make it to the AFC Championship Game, where they would lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the middle of 2022 for Nyheim Hines and became a starter in Jonathan Taylor's absence and continues to do so amidst Taylor's holdout.