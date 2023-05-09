Fact Check: Was Aaron Rodgers dating skier Lindsey Vonn? Exploring Jets QB's relationship rumors

From Shailene Woodley to Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers has been quite open about his relationship status. However, there have been a few rumors about the new New York Jets QB. Some, of course, have been debunked.

Back in 2017, a few Instagram comments linked Rodgers to US skier and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn. The skier was the one who commented, and people immediately linked the two athletes together.

After his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, Rodgers was linked to a few people in 2017.

That being said, Vonn was the one who dismissed dating rumors.

Releasing a video, Vonn confirmed her relationship status. She was dating, but not Aaron Rodgers.

"It's just hard sometimes being under the microscope. But I have a boyfriend, and I'm not dating Aaron."

Back then, Vonn was dating NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith.

The former couple even attended various events together, easily shutting down rumors about Rodgers dating the 38-year-old.

A year later in 2018, Rodgers was linked to race car driver Danica Patrick. Though they knew each other for some time, they both kept in touch before making it official. The couple even brought a home together. However, they parted ways in July 2020.

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens

After his relationship with Patrick ended, Rodgers dated Divergent actress Shailene Woodley. The couple became engaged in February 2021.

"Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know. So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while!'" Woodley previously revealed.

Following multiple separation rumors, the couple broke up in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers at the Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

This year, Rodgers is rumored to be dating Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens.

While there is has been no confirmation from Rodgers himself, several reports have confirmed their relationship. As of now, the couple is yet to attend an event together.

Furthermore, Edens and Rodgers are apparently keeping their relationship casual for now. They are more than friends, but might not be seriously dating just yet. Rodgers has also attended Bucks games.

With the new NFL season approaching, the 39-year-old is currently prepping for his first season as the New York Jets QB

