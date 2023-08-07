Falcons HC Arthur Smith won't 'overload' Bijan Robinson's usage in RB’s rookie season: Report

The idea of Bijan Robinson becoming an NFL superstar from his first game in the pros is valid, but the new Atlanta Falcons running back might see his workload reduced during his rookie season as head coach Arthur Smith wants to keep him fresh.

Robinson was drafted with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Falcons going against the trend of taking running backs early in the draft. While it's not the smartest decision in the current league market, his talent is so impressive that it was a risk worth taking with Atlanta having a young quarterback taking over this season.

NBC Sports Peter King shed light on his usage during his season after visiting the Falcons' training camp:

"Talking to Arthur Smith, the coach of the Falcons, the one thing he doesn't want to do early on is, he doesn't want to overload Bijan Robinson, the rookie top-ten pick from the University of Texas, with a lot of stuff. He wants him to be able to perfect what he's going to have to do. One of the things you notice about the rookie, from talking to other guys, talking to Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett, some of the big guys on defense, you talk to them about Bijan and their attitude is "just watch".

Bijan Robinson's 2023 season: can the new Falcons running back take the team to the playoffs?

With a young roster on the offensive side of the ball, with Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and Drake London alongside the former Texas superstar as the core, plus a strong offensive line, the running back is heading into the season as the biggest contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

If Arthur Smith manages to “unlock” Bijan's full potential, Atlanta may be able to make the leap and win the division or at least go to the playoffs. The Falcons are set to become the main threat for the New Orleans Saints, especially after they remade their defense through free agency.

Everyone knows that a running back's life in the pros doesn't last long, so Robinson will have plenty of touches. Look for him to spearhead this offense.