Falcons HC Raheem Morris gives update on Kirk Cousins' availability for OTAs

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris does not expect Kirk Cousins to attend the team's OTAs this offseason.

While discussing a variety of topics at the annual coaches' meeting on Tuesday, Morris made it clear that he does not anticipate seeing Cousins at any voluntary commitments.

ESPN NFL analyst Marc Raimondi shared Morris' comments on X.

"I'm not going to be foolish to think that he's going to show up for voluntary work," Morris said.

Cousins was benched midseason in 2024 after a disappointing run. On March 13, 2024, he signed a four-year $180 million deal with the Falcons and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

However, Atlanta decided to take another QB and selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick last year, a move that shocked many fans and analysts. When Cousins consistently struggled in 2024, Penix took over as the starting QB.

Cousins finished last season with 3,508 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Kirk Cousins will not attend OTAs

There was a belief that Kirk Cousins will be traded by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason with Michael Penix Jr. established as the clear starting option. However, Cousins has not been traded or released and the veteran QB could continue to serve as Penix's backup next season.

As alluded to by Falcons coach Raheem Morris, he does not anticipate Cousins attending any events that are not mandatory. While some may believe that there are problems between him and the Falcons and that Cousins wants to leave the organization, it is difficult to know what the market for a veteran QB coming off a significant injury would be.

Although he has proven to be a solid QB in his NFL career, there is a chance that age and injury have caught up to Cousins.

