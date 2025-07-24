Falcons HC Raheem Morris shares crucial Kyle Pitts injury update during camp

Kyle Pitts has had an up and down NFL career since entering the league in 2021. He was originally selected in the first round, No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft and had extremely high expectations to become a star in the league.After a dominant first campaign in the NFL (68 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown), many fans were expecting Pitts to remain one of the best tight ends in football for a very long time.However, since then, Pitts has struggled to truly establish himself as a top player and tight end. In his last three NFL seasons, Pitts is averaging only 42.7 receptions, 541.7 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns per year.Pitts entered the 2025 offseason with a minor injury, something that left both fans and analysts eagerly awaiting an update as training camp opened this week. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris clarified the situation on July 24, highlighting how the tight end has been fully cleared by doctors and is &quot;ready to go&quot;. The comments were uploaded on X by NFL analyst Will McFadden.&quot;has been cleared; he's ready to go.&quot; Morris said.2025 is an important season for Kyle PittsThe 2025 National Football League season is an important one for Kyle Pitts and his future with the Atlanta Falcons organization. Pitts is entering the final year of the rookie contract he signed back in 2021, and will be playing on a club option in 2025.As a result, should Pitts not perform to expectations again this year, there is a very real chance that the Falcons could decide to move in another direction and not sign him to an extension.Another cause for concern for Pitts in 2025 is his on-field connection with new QB Michael Penix Jr. In 2024, Penix became the starting QB of the Falcons in Week 16 against the New York Giants and finished the year as the starter of the team.Against the Giants, Pitts only had one reception for seven yards. The next week, Pitts was better, amassing four receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. However, the final game was a struggle once again, with Pitts only having two receptions for 15 yards.Now fully healthy, Pitts will be looking to get on the same page and form a great connection with Penix heading into an important 2025 season.