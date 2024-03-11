Falcons icon Matt Ryan gets honest on Kirk Cousins' fit in Atlanta as free agency rumors run rampant

Kirk Cousins could be set for a new team, with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback set to become a free agent on Wednesday after six seasons with the franchise. While the Vikings are expected to make a major push to retain his services, he has decided to test free agency waters and see what other teams will offer to him.

While the list of suitors isn't expected to be huge, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to be prime contenders for his signing. And former quarterback Matt Ryan has declared this to be a good sign for the franchise:

“I think it’s one of two spots. You’re either staying in Minnesota, because of the familiarity with Kevin O’Connell, or it’s Atlanta. I might be biased on this one because of my affinity for the Falcons, but I think he makes a lot of sense in Atlanta. They’re a good football team. They played good defense last year. They have plenty of skill positions. Tons of first-rounders that he could come in and make better. I don’t think they will have to give up too much contractually. To still not draft a QB for the future, if they’re thinking 3-4 years for Kirk Cousins, try and create a Green Bay situation, who have been so successful in doing that the last two times with their quarterback.”

Which teams could be on the hunt for Kirk Cousins?

At this point, it does look like a two-horse race for the quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings certainly would love to keep him on the roster, especially with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft not being enough to compete for the top three quarterbacks of the class (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels).

The Atlanta Falcons would offer a nice possibility for him. It's clear that they have enough talent to compete and what hurt their 2023 season was a lack of consistent quarterback play. With Kirk Cousins on the roster, they would be the favorites to win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

It's anyone's guess at this point with both teams making strong offers. We should hear from him soon.