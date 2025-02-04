Falcons' Kirk Cousins makes eyebrow-raising revelation with future in Atlanta under threat

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins opened up about his health near the midway point of the 2024 season. He wasn’t quite himself from the midway point of last season, and it all started with their Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints (20-17).

Cousins told "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday that, in that particular game, he hurt his right shoulder and elbow.

It seems as though it may have impacted Cousins, with that defeat being the start of a four-game losing streak for Raheem Morris’ crew. From Week 10 until the end of the regular season, the Falcons won just two of their eight games, finishing with a record of 8-9.

Before their matchup with the Saints, Atlanta was showing positive signs of progression, going 6-3 through the first nine games of the season. They still ended up finishing second in the NFC South, winning one more game compared to 2023. The season was followed by the team reportedly planning on severing ties with the veteran QB, per ESPN.

Before joining the Falcons on a four-year, $180 million deal in March 2024, Cousins had been under center for the Minnesota Vikings for six seasons, leading them to two playoff appearances and being named to the Pro Bowl four times.

In his final season in Minnesota, he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 8 of the 2023 campaign. Without him, the Vikings went 3-6 and missed the playoffs.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins’ numbers dropped dramatically since his injury

Kirk Cousins playing hurt down the stretch of 2024 wasn’t widespread news at the time. However, his numbers suggest there may have been something wrong with the veteran all along.

Over the first two months of the regular season, the former Michigan State quarterback threw a combined 14 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. His October numbers were particularly strong, with a completion percentage of 71.1 per ESPN, averaging 8.2 yards per pass.

In November and December, though, things weren’t quite as rosy, with a combined four TD passes and nine interceptions. Seven of those picks came in December while he only had one touchdown pass, with his completion percentage at 62.4 and a passer rating of just 57.7.

Eventually, his performances saw him being benched at the start of Week 16 in favor of Michael Penix Jr. Before that announcement, Cousins led the NFL in interceptions (16) and was tied for the most fumbles.

