Falcons OC delivers his verdict on Kyle Pitts ahead of crucial season for TE

As the Atlanta Falcons ramp up for the 2025 season, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson feels confident that tight end Kyle Pitts is ready to turn the corner. Entering his fourth year with the team, Pitts has a firm grasp of Robinson’s offensive system, and the coach shows eagerness to maximize his real potential ahead.

During his chat with B Rich from 'The Waterboyz Show' posted on Thursday via X, Robinson shared his thoughts on Pitts.

“I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” he said. “Year two of the system, year two of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle.”

The Falcons drafted Pitts as the fourth overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft and hoped he would hit the ground running from day one. Pitts delivered in his rookie season. He made an immediate impact, recording 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

However, injuries and inconsistent quarterback play over the past two seasons have limited his production. Despite these challenges, the Falcons picked up Pitts’ fifth-year option in April 2024, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season.

Robinson emphasized the importance of Pitts refining the technical aspects of his game.

“He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out,” Robinson noted.

“Those are the things we talk about with him and [tight ends coach Kevin] Koger talks about with him all the time, those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player.”

New-look Falcons hoping to set up Kyle Pitts for success in Atlanta

Like half a dozen NFL teams, the Falcons’ offense is in a transition phase, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to take on a more prominent role come September. Penix was drafted eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and took over as the starting quarterback late in the 2024 season.

Robinson expressed enthusiasm about working with Pitts in the upcoming season.

“I’m pumped for Kyle, can’t wait to get out on the field with him, and that’s going to be a lot of fun to see his growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta in March 2024, remains on the roster. However, he is expected to serve as a backup in 2025.

Cousins' contract includes a no-trade clause and a $40 million cap hit for the 2025 season, making a trade or release unlikely.

