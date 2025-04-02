Falcons' owner Arthur Blank gets real on relationship with Kirk Cousins amid $180,000,000 QB's uncertain future 

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank offered rare clarity on Kirk Cousins’ standing within the organization amid swirling speculation about the veteran quarterback’s future in Atlanta.

Ad

Speaking during the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, Blank called his recent conversation with Cousins “cordial” and “respectful,” emphasizing mutual understanding despite the murky outlook.

“It could not have been a more cordial and more respectful conversation,” Blank said via NFL Network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I heard everything he said. I understand everything he said. And he also understood where we were as a team and as a franchise," he added.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed last offseason, was expected to be the face of the franchise. But after missing the latter half of 2024 due to injury and watching rookie Michael Penix Jr</a>. flash promise under center, his role entering 2025 is anything but secure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Could Kirk Cousins Be QB2 in 2025?

The Falcons have publicly maintained support for Cousins, but Blank did not rule out a scenario where the 36-year-old is no longer the starter.

“If he ends up being our backup quarterback, we’ll have the best in the National Football League, which is always a good thing,” he said. “And if we end up making a different decision, we’ll move on.”

Ad

While head coach Raheem Morris has said Cousins “has earned the right to compete,” reports suggest the team is preparing for a legitimate quarterback battle this offseason. The presence of Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, has only fueled the uncertainty. Cousins’ no-trade clause adds another layer, giving him leverage in any potential move.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Blank remains optimistic.

“I think it created clarity about what he hoped for and what his views were and what happened and why it happened,” he said. “So I think we’re in a good place.”

Cousins, who threw for over 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games last season before suffering a shoulder injury, has yet to speak publicly about his future with the team. With OTA prep underway and a new offensive scheme taking shape, the Falcons may soon have to choose between development and loyalty or find a middle ground that works for both.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.