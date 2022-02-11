"At some point, we need to move forward" - Atlanta Falcons owner addresses Matt Ryan’s future with franchise

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank shared his thoughts on franchise quarterback Matt Ryan during Super Bowl week, per the team’s official website. Blank said that Ryan's career will eventually reach its sunset, but he didn't know when that time would come:

"At some point, there will be a sunset for him, but exactly when that is I really can't tell you because I really don't know,” Blank said.

"We want to make sure we're focused on doing the same thing."

The owner went on to say that his quarterback loves the organization and the game. Blank also noted that head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are the ultimate deciders for the signa-caller's future with Atlanta.

"[Ryan] loves the game," Blank noted. "He loves the Falcons. He loves the city, and he wants to stay here. That's a decision the coach and general manager will make. But we have no reason to think he won't continue to be playing quarterback for us."

Blank concluded his statement by saying how great teams shift from one quarterback to another and that Smith and Fontenot understand that.

"Great franchises have a successful transition from one quarterback to the next," Blank stated. "We want to make sure we're focused on doing the same thing. Coach understands that and so does our general manager."

Ryan threw for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season under Smith as the team went 7-10. The 20 touchdowns are tied for the second fewest thrown in his career as he threw for the same total back in 2017.

The quarterback’s fewest touchdowns tossed in a season were back in his rookie season in 2008. He threw for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and 3,440 yards. His 3,968 passing yards this season are the third fewest thrown in his career. In 2009, he threw for 2,916 yards and the aforementioned 3,440 in 2008.

Matt Ryan and his career in Atlanta

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

The quarterback has played 13 seasons with the team that drafted him third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in 10 of his 13 seasons and in 11 seasons he has finished in the top 10 in the league in passing yards. He was the AP NFL MVP back in 2016, throwing for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions..

His 59,735 career passing yards are the most in Falcons franchise history by over 36,000 yards. It is the most among active players and eighth on the all-time list in the category.

The 36-year-old quarterback has two years left on his five-year, $150 million contract. In 2022, Ryan will have a cap hit of $48.6 and a $43.6 million cap hit in 2023. Presently, Atlanta is $5.8 million over the cap, which is 25th in the NFL.

Will Fontenot try to move arguably the best quarterback in team history? We will see as the offseason unfolds.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Some more on Atlanta Falcons contract of Matt Ryan if he is traded or cut the team could only save $8M unless a restructure is done, he has $40M of dead cap. Some more on Atlanta Falcons contract of Matt Ryan if he is traded or cut the team could only save $8M unless a restructure is done, he has $40M of dead cap.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

