Calvin Ridley delivers a huge update on his NFL future 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley went on Twitter and tweeted out “Football is Life” to his almost 147,000 followers. The tweet could signify the return of the wide receiver to the league in 2022.

However, he followed that tweet up with a laughing emoji tweet:

Prior to Atlanta’s Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers, Ridley announced that he would be removing himself from the team and the league and focusing on his mental health and welfare.

Ridley detailed his decision to step back from the NFL and Falcons in a statement posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts in October:

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke about the 27-year-old in an interview with the team’s website, saying:

"We love the young man. He has had a great history in Atlanta. We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that -- he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that. I don't know that. I don't have information to indicate that, but we'll see how that plays out.

"We've been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We'll see, but I'm mostly concerned about him as a human being."

Will Ridley be with Atlanta in 2022?

Atlanta picked up the fifth-year option on Ridley's contract in May of last year but it’s not a lock that the receiver will suit up with the Falcons for the 2022 season.

There are reports that the team could trade their 2018 first-round pick with teams like the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets possibly in the market for his services.

In 49 games with Atlanta, Ridley has 248 catches for 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. He was sixth in the NFL in the 2020 season with 1,374 yards receiving and was tied for sixth in touchdown catches with 10 in his rookie season in 2018.

As the offseason starts, we’ll see what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot decides to do with their talented young receiver.

