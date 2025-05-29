Falcons WR Jamal Agnew drops hilarious statement after bonding with Michael Penix Jr.

Jamal Agnew signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The versatile wide receiver appears to be bonding well with his teammates at the OTAs.

After Tuesday's practice session, Agnew dropped a hilarious statement on vibing with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

"We’re just getting used to playing with each other... PAUSE!" Agnew said.

Penix is competing for the starting QB role next season. He mainly served as the backup to Kirk Cousins in his rookie campaign in 2024.

There are also suggestions that Atlanta might trade Cousins this offseason, which could open the door for Penix to be named QB1.

Penix completed 61 of 105 passes for 775 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown on seven attempts across five games.

Earlier this week, Penix spoke about his relationship with Falcons coach Matt Ryan.

"I spoke with Matt Ryan," Penix said on Wednesday, via Falcons Wire. "Just learning how to be a pro each and every day, and how his process went. How he went about his business each and every day. I feel like he definitely gave me a lot of good things."

It will be interesting to see if Penix gets more opportunities to show his worth in his second season in Atlanta.

A look at Jamal Agnew's contract with the Atlanta Falcons

Former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew- Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, Jamal Agnew signed a one-year $2.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. His deal includes a $400,000 signing bonus.

Agnew spent most of the 2024 campaign on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. He never played a game for the franchise.

The Detroit Lions drafted Agnew in the fifth round in 2017. He spent four seasons with the team before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Agnew played three seasons with the Jaguars, earning a Pro Bowl honor in 2022.

After not playing a game in 2024, it remains to be seen if Agnew will make the Falcons' 53-man roster for next season.

