Family of victim in Andy Reid’s son Britt’s drunk driving crash “disgusted” with commuted sentence: Report

Britt Reid, Andy Reid's son, was involved in a drunk driving crash that left a five-year-old girl severely injured is unhappy with the sentence he's been given. Missouri Governor Mike Parsons commuted Reid’s sentence Friday night and made it much shorter.

According to the Daily Beast, Parsons said that he had “completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses", but that he will remain on house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025.

Britt Reid's commuted sentence upsets family of victim

The family's lawyer says that they are reportedly horrified by what has transpired. Tom Porto said:

“The family is disgusted, I am disgusted, and I believe… that the majority of the people in the state of Missouri are disgusted by the governor’s actions. If you drink and drive and you put a little girl in a coma… you should have to serve the entire sentence that a judge of this state gave you."

He also went on to speak about the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant:

“How would the governor feel if this was his daughter? It seems the laws don't apply equally to the haves and have nots. The haves get favors. The have nots serve their sentence.”

Authorities stated that Reid was driving at 84 mph with a blood alcohol level of .113, which is well over the legal limit. This was when he struck the car containing Ariel Young and her mother. They had pulled over to help someone whose car was broken down.

Andy Reid's son got a commuted sentence

The family was initially upset that Reid was handed a three-year sentence instead of what could have been seven years in prison. They believe their daughter's life is permanently changed because of the former NFL coach, and that the sentence didn't line up.

This was not the first time that Britt Reid had been in trouble with the law, either. He had previously spent time in jail for showing a gun in a road rage incident in 2007, and also pleaded guilty while in prison to driving under the influence.