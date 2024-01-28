Fans accuse Ravens players of ‘playing dirty’ after ugly end to first half vs Chiefs in AFC championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are battling in the AFC championship game, where every mistake is amplified.

After a relatively clean first quarter and a half that saw Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson both throw touchdown passes, Baltimore gave the ball back to the Chiefs with under two minutes to go.

And Baltimore's defense fell apart as they were flagged for two unnecessary roughness penalties, which gifted the Chiefs an extra 30 yards (both were 15-yard penalties) and got them into field goal range.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With two hits to Mahomes, one fan thinks that Baltimore's defense is starting to play dirty.

"Ravens starting to play dirty."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on the two unnecessary roughness penalties that the Baltimore defense was flagged for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have differing opinions on the two penalties. The Chiefs were able to get into field goal range late in the half and add to their lead.

Chiefs dominated the first half against the Ravens

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the first half at M&T Bank Stadium as they totaled 221 total yards compared to Baltimore's 110.

Lamar Jackson completed just five of his 12 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Mahomes completed 20 of his 25 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs also owned the ball, having 43 plays to Baltimore's 22, and the time of possession stat was 20:39 to just 9:21.

Everything thus far has gone according to plan for the Chiefs, but it is never out of the contest with a team like Baltimore, which was the best team during the regular season.

They must stop with the penalties, or Mahomes and the Chiefs will advance to the Super Bowl.