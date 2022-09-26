“11-10 is a crazyyyyy score” – NBA superstar Ja Morant dumps on 49ers-Broncos as fans beg NFL to reconsider primetime games

Ja Morant is one of the many great athletes that are active on social media. While watching the NFL primetime game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, he couldn't believe the score line.

The defining moment was the two-points conceded by the 49ers when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the endzone for a safety. The Broncos won the game by a score of 11-10, and we haven't seen that score much in the NFL. Morant was also shocked after seeing the game, and said this via his Twitter account:

"11-10 is a crazyyyyy score lol."

Considering it was a primetime game, and yet it turned out to be a low scoring one, many fans were unhappy. They believe the NFL should be smarter when scheduling fixtures for primetime going forward. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the game in Denver:

Bryce Rossler @btrossler I don’t understand why the NFL isn’t more proactive in flexing primetime games. What about this matchup felt compelling? It’s a duel between a quarterback whose coach desperately wanted to trade him after costing him a Super Bowl and Jimmy Garoppolo. I don’t understand why the NFL isn’t more proactive in flexing primetime games. What about this matchup felt compelling? It’s a duel between a quarterback whose coach desperately wanted to trade him after costing him a Super Bowl and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Deryck @DeryckG_ @btrossler They can’t flex this early in the season @btrossler They can’t flex this early in the season

Ava @avatarrant nfl scriptwriters cooking up the 49ers vs broncos primetime game nfl scriptwriters cooking up the 49ers vs broncos primetime game https://t.co/Pe6psEBxGM

Sorabh Gupta @sorbro2173

Please remove 49ers and Broncos from all remaining primetime games.



Sincerely,

everyone Dear @NFL Please remove 49ers and Broncos from all remaining primetime games. #SNF Sincerely,everyone Dear @NFL,Please remove 49ers and Broncos from all remaining primetime games. #SNF Sincerely, everyone

Landon Coilton 🌵 @LCoilton The 49ers and the Broncos in primetime The 49ers and the Broncos in primetime https://t.co/xdGGYfT2eE

wehoopin @wehoopinx The ravens average the most points per game in the nfl and we don’t have a lot of primetime games??? Why TF we have 49ers and the broncos that have 10 points total at half?? And why do the Steelers have the most primetime games 🤣 The ravens average the most points per game in the nfl and we don’t have a lot of primetime games??? Why TF we have 49ers and the broncos that have 10 points total at half?? And why do the Steelers have the most primetime games 🤣

twin @RBellows318 NFL: “Bills and Dolphins should play at noon. 49ers and Broncos should play on PRIMETIME TV IN FRONT OF EVERYBODY IN AMERICA”



This is the most boring game ive seen in a while. Watching Russel Wilson throw check downs and Melvin Gordon run 2 yards every time makes my brain hurt. NFL: “Bills and Dolphins should play at noon. 49ers and Broncos should play on PRIMETIME TV IN FRONT OF EVERYBODY IN AMERICA”This is the most boring game ive seen in a while. Watching Russel Wilson throw check downs and Melvin Gordon run 2 yards every time makes my brain hurt.

Matt McCumber @ILL_Texan 14 punts. 12 total points. Pathetic showing tonight on SNF. Broncos need to be flexed off primetime the rest of the season. 49ers aren’t too far behind right now. 14 punts. 12 total points. Pathetic showing tonight on SNF. Broncos need to be flexed off primetime the rest of the season. 49ers aren’t too far behind right now.

Tim McConville @TeemothyYawn The NFL making us watch the Steelers/Browns, 49ers/Broncos, and Giants/Cowboys in primetime games next week The NFL making us watch the Steelers/Browns, 49ers/Broncos, and Giants/Cowboys in primetime games next week https://t.co/r8405MoXt3

There were other games on Sunday that could have been a better option for primetime. This is largely why fans were upset to see the lackluster offense of the Broncos and a 49ers team who have had doubts over Jimmy Garoppolo for years.

Not many games this week were as flashy as Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

So far this season, there have been multiple entertaining games, but this week there haven't been many. Fans were visibly upset with the quality on display from their offenses. The game between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, two of the best quarterbacks ever, ended with a score of 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers.

Ja Morant is well known for entertaining fans on the court with his dunks and flashy moves. Watching a game like the Broncos and the 49ers would have been tough for him.

While the art of defending is appreciated, NFL fans around the world love to watch high-scoring games. Matchups like the game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens last week (42-38 in Miami's favor) are more memorable than the low scorers.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Before today, the lowest-scoring Brady-Rodgers matchup was the Packers' 26-21 win over the Patriots on Nov. 30, 2014. Before today, the lowest-scoring Brady-Rodgers matchup was the Packers' 26-21 win over the Patriots on Nov. 30, 2014.

Hopefully, Ja Morant and fans will be able to see a lot more entertaining games in Week 4. Many teams will get some key players back on the offensive end that could result in high scoring games. We will see if that is the case on primetime.

