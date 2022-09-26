“11-10 is a crazyyyyy score” – NBA superstar Ja Morant dumps on 49ers-Broncos as fans beg NFL to reconsider primetime games

Ja Morant is one of the many great athletes that are active on social media. While watching the NFL primetime game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, he couldn't believe the score line.
The defining moment was the two-points conceded by the 49ers when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the endzone for a safety. The Broncos won the game by a score of 11-10, and we haven't seen that score much in the NFL. Morant was also shocked after seeing the game, and said this via his Twitter account:
"11-10 is a crazyyyyy score lol."
Considering it was a primetime game, and yet it turned out to be a low scoring one, many fans were unhappy. They believe the NFL should be smarter when scheduling fixtures for primetime going forward. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the game in Denver:
There were other games on Sunday that could have been a better option for primetime. This is largely why fans were upset to see the lackluster offense of the Broncos and a 49ers team who have had doubts over Jimmy Garoppolo for years.
Not many games this week were as flashy as Ja Morant
So far this season, there have been multiple entertaining games, but this week there haven't been many. Fans were visibly upset with the quality on display from their offenses. The game between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, two of the best quarterbacks ever, ended with a score of 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers.
Ja Morant is well known for entertaining fans on the court with his dunks and flashy moves. Watching a game like the Broncos and the 49ers would have been tough for him.
While the art of defending is appreciated, NFL fans around the world love to watch high-scoring games. Matchups like the game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens last week (42-38 in Miami's favor) are more memorable than the low scorers.
Hopefully, Ja Morant and fans will be able to see a lot more entertaining games in Week 4. Many teams will get some key players back on the offensive end that could result in high scoring games. We will see if that is the case on primetime.
