"Serena Williams conquered the world" - Fans argue tennis legend's legacy is far greater than seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady

Twenty-three Grand Slams later, Serena Williams has hinted that this may be it. The tennis icon will grace the cover of Vogue's September issue. In an interview with the magazine, she said that she is planning on retiring from the sport after the U.S. Open, which begins later this month.

For the better part of the last two decades, Williams has been a dominant force in tennis, racking up accolades left, right and center.

As things stand, Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, with her most recent victory coming at the Australian Open back in 2017, which, incidentally, she won when she was pregnant.

Instead of uttering the word "retirement," Serena Williams said she's "evolving away from tennis." She also revealed that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are planning on having another child.

While her announcement took tennis fans by surprise, it also gave rise to the age-old debate of the GOAT of the sports world.

GOAT comparisons with Tom Brady arise with tennis icon's announcement

ugh @838_carlisle there is no greater american sports story than venus and serena williams. but you can't accurately tell that story with american propaganda, you can only tell it with the full truth of a clean mirror. so people will talk of tom brady and others, but serena conquered the world. there is no greater american sports story than venus and serena williams. but you can't accurately tell that story with american propaganda, you can only tell it with the full truth of a clean mirror. so people will talk of tom brady and others, but serena conquered the world.

Field Yates @FieldYates



A 23-time major champion and 319 weeks as the number 1 WTA player, including 186 consecutive weeks.



The Serena Williams announces she will retire from tennis after the upcoming U.S. Open.A 23-time major champion and 319 weeks as the number 1 WTA player, including 186 consecutive weeks.The Serena Williams announces she will retire from tennis after the upcoming U.S. Open. A 23-time major champion and 319 weeks as the number 1 WTA player, including 186 consecutive weeks. The 🐐

Tami McQueen @tami__mcqueen



And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017."



@serenawilliams twitter.com/voguemagazine/… Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 https://t.co/YtGtcc18a9 "Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity...And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017." "Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity...And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017."@serenawilliams 🐐 twitter.com/voguemagazine/…

Torrid Fergi @FergiTorrid @TheNotoriousLIZ And here’s a little secret, after them I’d probably go with Babe Didrickson and Serena Williams before Brady’s name ever entered my mouth. @TheNotoriousLIZ And here’s a little secret, after them I’d probably go with Babe Didrickson and Serena Williams before Brady’s name ever entered my mouth.

Harrison Smajovits @HarrisonSmaj Serena Williams is going to retire before Tom Brady. That wasn’t supposed to happen Serena Williams is going to retire before Tom Brady. That wasn’t supposed to happen

In an interesting choice of words, Serena Williams told Vogue that she wouldn't be writing this out if she were a guy. "Because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I'd be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons s. And Williams is my favorite athlete ever. NBC Sports @NBCSports Serena Williams plans to call it a career after this year's #USOpen Serena Williams plans to call it a career after this year's #USOpen. https://t.co/mo7eSoJpgR There have been two constants since my sports consciousness started in circa 2001 — Serena Williams and Tom Brady. Twos. And Williams is my favorite athlete ever. twitter.com/NBCSports/stat… There have been two constants since my sports consciousness started in circa 2001 — Serena Williams and Tom Brady. Two 🐐s. And Williams is my favorite athlete ever. twitter.com/NBCSports/stat…

TarZangief @TarZangief @DonteStallworth Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams. Those two aint even close to GOAT of all GOATS level @DonteStallworth Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams. Those two aint even close to GOAT of all GOATS level

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Is It's a simple question but a difficult answer.Is @TomBrady the greatest athlete of all time? It's a simple question but a difficult answer.Is @TomBrady the greatest athlete of all time? 🐐 https://t.co/QFUo5lEiGZ

We Can Build A Better World 🕊 @BreeNewsome Looking forward to the doc on Serena Williams that comes out in a few years highlighting the extent to which racism, sexism & colorism in this era contributed to ppl overlooking her dominance in the “greatest athletes” convo & her not receiving as many endorsements as men. Looking forward to the doc on Serena Williams that comes out in a few years highlighting the extent to which racism, sexism & colorism in this era contributed to ppl overlooking her dominance in the “greatest athletes” convo & her not receiving as many endorsements as men.

alyssa @deanoruu SERENA WILLIAMS RETIRING NO NO NO IT WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS TAKE TOM BRADY INSTEAD SERENA WILLIAMS RETIRING NO NO NO IT WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS TAKE TOM BRADY INSTEAD https://t.co/P2Z4Oaogps

Interestingly, at the Australian Open last year, Serena Williams lavished praise on Tom Brady after the then-43-year-old QB led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV. In vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Brady racked up his seventh Super Bowl victory and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Williams labeled the feat an "unbelievable" one, adding that it was "unreal" that Brady managed to do that at his age.

"He is amazing. To be competing at such a high level, for us one of the biggest championships in the world, at 43 is unheard of," she said. "It's super inspiring for me at my ripe young age of 30-something."

As the debate over the greatest of all time in the history of sports continues, Tom Brady is bracing himself for something that goes beyond immortality.

At the age of 45, Brady is set to lead the Tampa Bay Buccanners in yet another season in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl ring. Tom Brady will enter the 2022/23 NFL season as the oldest player to take the field.

