Fans bash the NFL as taunting penalties continues to ruin games

The NFL might as well stand for No Fun League.

Four years ago, the NFL shied away from its most controversial rule: the celebrations. After years of punishing players for, well, celebrating big plays, the NFL heard the fans' appeals and relaxed the rules. Once again, they allowed players to celebrate touchdowns, sacks, safeties, and other big plays.

However, the league is now back to disallowing players, and fans, from having fun in other ways.

NFL and taunting

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that during the 2021 season, the league would add emphasis to enforcing taunting penalties.

New York Giants owner and member of the Competition Committee, John Mara, justified the league's position by saying:

"We get kind of sick & tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field…. Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player."

Maybe, just maybe, if Mara did a better job with the Giants, other teams and fans would not taunt his team so much, and the matter would not be an issue for him. However, this is of course only speculation on why he is such a huge defender of the new emphasis.

As soon as the NFL announced its changes to the taunting penalties, fans reacted.

It seemed apparent it was a bad idea, and no one liked it. Things only got worse when pre-season games began.

The taunting penalties called by the NFL referees made every fan mad. The No Fun League is back, and everybody hoped things would change in the regular season. With no changes being rung in so far, fans are worried not only about the fun but also about injustices.

The fans had their first bad omen in yesterday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans.

After Hawks cornerback DJ Reed made a great play to break up a pass intended for AJ Brown; he stood up and flexed towards Brown, a typical and deserved celebration; after all, Reed deflected the pass in a big fourth-quarter play.

The referees punished him with a taunting penalty because of his celebration. The Titans gained 15 yards and an automatic first down. Fortunately for the Seahawks, the Titans turned the ball over on downs a few plays later. But if they had not?

Is it fair for the NFL to change a game because of a player's moment of happiness?

RedditCFB @RedditCFB When a taunting call decides the Super Bowl When a taunting call decides the Super Bowl https://t.co/Wo5n4DhyfI

Taunting the NFL

The new emphasis on taunting by the NFL needs to change, and virtually all fans agree.

Mina Kimes @minakimes A TAUNTING CALL IN A HIGH LEVERAGE SITUATION ARE YOU KIDDING ME A TAUNTING CALL IN A HIGH LEVERAGE SITUATION ARE YOU KIDDING ME

Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr god all of these taunting flags are so damn lame god all of these taunting flags are so damn lame

Andy Nesbitt @anezbitt Any NFL ref who calls somebody for taunting is just a dork. Any NFL ref who calls somebody for taunting is just a dork.

Danny Kelly @DannyBKelly zero nfl fans want these taunting rules zero nfl fans want these taunting rules

Michael Wilbon @RealMikeWilbon The NFL has established a new level of arrogance today with its application of this taunting infraction. It’s both obsessive and stupid… The NFL has established a new level of arrogance today with its application of this taunting infraction. It’s both obsessive and stupid…

Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE. PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE.

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks This taunting rule is outrageous. Not allowing players to react when they make big plays does absolutely nothing. Nobody cares. That personality is FUN. This taunting rule is outrageous. Not allowing players to react when they make big plays does absolutely nothing. Nobody cares. That personality is FUN.

Tony Jefferson II @_tonyjefferson Bro the taunting penalties have to go . This is insane Bro the taunting penalties have to go . This is insane

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21 NFL gotta do something about these taunting calls 👎🏼 NFL gotta do something about these taunting calls 👎🏼

Carushow will be really happy and thankful he plays in the NBA rather than the NFL.

