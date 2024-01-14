Fans were insistent that Roger Goodell was trying to help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after a damage to the helmet was not attended to the way it is generally done. The referees noticed that the quarterback's helmet was not in playing condition and stopped the clock.

Normally, in such cirmustances, since the hit was in the head area, the injured player should have gone out according to concussion protocol. Instead, they allowed him to change the helmet, while the clock was stopped. At least for that, they should have been charged a timeout for an equipment change but that was not done either.

It was out of the ordinary and fans thought that it is because Roger Goodell wants the Chiefs to progress so that someone like Patrick Mahomes, widely considered the face of the league, can remain featured on programs.

Fans believe Roger Goodell is being partial to Patrick Mahomes for not sending him to concussion protocol

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to blast NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for his perceived preference for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard playoff game. Here are some of the reactions on the platform.

Tua Tagovailoa a good reminder why concussion protocol should be enforced aggressively

There might be a section of the fans who are blaming Roger Goodell because they wanted the Dolphins to win the game and removing Patrick Mahomes from the field would have helped in that. However, concussion protocol is no laughing matter. Any contact that can shatter a helmet is concerning.

Miami quarterback, and the Chiefs' quarterback's opposite number today on the field, Tua Tagovailoa knows this only too well. Just last season, he was allowed to come back and play in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a head injury in the previous match. He was not properly evaluated and there was a firestorm of criticism against it. There were even discussions that he would not be able to carry on with his NFL career.

Knowing that, it was extremely surprising that Patrick Mahomes was not removed from the game. At the minimum, they should have enforced a mandatory timeout for changing the equipment so that it would have forced Kansas City to either forfeit it or brought out their player to check him more closely and ensure he was not concussed.