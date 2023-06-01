Patrick Mahomes clearly has his respect in the country, but Joe Burrow still needs to earn his.

Well, at least that's according to TikTok.

A viral video from the popular account She Got Sports, from Lauren Russell, has seen people on the streets trying to name popular NFL quarterbacks. While Mahomes was remembered instantly, it took some time for the girls to actually remember Burrow's name.

Perhaps the difference between the two is that, Mahomes' prime has been longer and he also has been in the Super Bowl three times, winning twice. Joe Burrow, on his part, has only one appearance in a losing cause.

But one of the girls was pretty clear about his feelings for the Bengals superstar. Not only she thought of him as "the quarterback that everyone thought it was hot", her friend also says that she follows him on Instagram before calling him a variety of names: Joe Burlough, Joe Birdo, Joe Burno.

The group of girls finally settled on the right name when someone says Burrow, winning the TikTok challenge.

Why is Joe Burrow so good? How did he evolve so quickly?

Because the pressure never gets to him.

Being the best in terms of technique is not always enough in the NFL: knowing how to deal with pressure and deciding is fundamental. Tom Brady was a master at this, as he has always left his mark in the deciding moments. You have to be ice cold when the ball is in your hands, but you need a warm heart and the attitude to lead your team at the same time.

In an NFL full of young quarterbacks rising to stardom since 2020, one stands out in these virtues, and that's him.

If we look at it metric by metric, there will always be someone more prominent than him. However, when we put the whole package together and hit the field, only a few can compete with the Bengals' quarterback.

Anyone who watched the 2021 playoffs knows what we're talking about: there were 19 sacks over four games, the highest mark suffered by a quarterback in playoff history. Even so, Joe Burrow's team only lost the Super Bowl in the last two minutes, when the Los Angeles Rams got the comeback.

