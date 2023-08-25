Anthony Richardson was in his element as the Colts quarterback against the Eagles in the 2023 preseason game today. The Philadelphia Eagles were leading 7-0, when the quarterback took charge and led them on a drive culminating in a rushing touchdown.

However, it was not his play that caught the attention of many observers. Instead, after the game was tied at one touchdown apiece, he looked at the Philadelphia fans and busted out a "Fly Eagles Fly" celebration on the field. It was classic taunting.

Fans not universally happy with Colts QB Anthony Richardson taunting the Eagles

Fans certainly took notice of it in the stadium and it was no different on social media. Many felt that the Anthony Richardson being so cocky in a preseason game did not sit well and it would be better for him to rein in the bravado until the regular season. Here are some of the responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Can Anthony Richardson lead the Colts to the heights of the Eagles in the regular season?

Of the three quartebacks chosen in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson is in perhaps the most precarious position. Bryce Young gets to learn behind veteran Andy Dalton before being thrown into the hustle of the regular season. C.J. Stroud has the insurance that he might be protected by the Houston Texans bringing in Davis Mills in his relief if things get rough for him.

Anthony Richardson has no such luck. Matt Ryan is not with the team anymore and much of the team's hope is dependent on him, unless Gardner Minshew is played ahead of him. Compounding issues is that star running back Jonathan Taylor wants away, meaning he will not have that support in the rushing game.

Therefore, to get the Colts to soar as high as the Eagles might prove tough. Philadelphia went to the Super Bowl last year and have arguably strengthened themselves further after the draft this season on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts has signed a new contract and they will be among the favorites in the NFC this year.

On the other hand, the Colts are arguably in weaker position that last season, when they went 4-12-1. Compound that with the fact that AFC is arguably a tougher conference overall at this moment, there is a fair case to be made that their odds of success are lower than the Philadelphia's.

