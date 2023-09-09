ESPN wanted to label the Chiefs a sinking ship after their opening day loss to the Lions, but fans took it upon them to get convey that maybe they are projecting. A search on the internet shows that many ESPN articles and videos are centered around the theme of the Chiefs dynasty ending. This is coming after one loss this season by one point, while they are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Many fans might have been disappointed by their loss to the Detroit Lions but it was not as if they were blown out of the game. They had excellent chances to win the games and were hampered by Travis Kelce and Chris Jones being unavailable.

Fans slam ESPN for hyperbole after the Chiefs lose to the Lions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans were quick to call out ESPN for their takes and said that it was them that are failing instead of the Chiefs. After a sports offseason, which saw massive cuts in their staffing and payroll, that might not be too offhand an opinion. Others called out the network for serving out clickbait and some said this is one of the reasons why they refuse to watch ESPN anymore.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking forward to the rest of the season for the Chiefs and the Lions

Beyond the obvious clickbait by ESPN, the opening day game showed us two teams that should be in the mix for the playoffs in the coming days.

The Lions have nine of their last 11 games and look to be on a roll. Their upcoming games are eminently winnable. Until the ninth week of the season, when they have their bye, they play only three teams who were in the playoffs last year: the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. Out of that, the Bucs do not have Tom Brady anymore.

Even after the bye week, they face just the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys, who were in the playoffs last season. Given they play the Vikings twice in the NFC North, out of 17 matchdays, they face postseason teams from last year only eight times. This is less than half of the total assignments.

The Chiefs schedule looks relatively tougher as they place the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills, the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets, Sean Payton-coached Denver Broncos, and myriad other tough teams. After their bye week, they play the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

So, it is indeed a tougher schedule for them but they will be the favorites in most of these matchups. Because irrespective of what ESPN says, Patrick Mahomes et al did not reach three Super Bowls in four years by accident.