Austin Ekeler is one of the many NFL running backs who has been vocal about the lack of value at the position. The position is now one of the lowest paid in the National Football League. To discuss the issue, the Chargers running back held a Zoom meeting with other running backs to discuss the matter.

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman Tweeted a list of the running backs who were said to be included in the Zoom call on Saturday night. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was part of the call. Which comes as no surprise as he is currently in a holdout over his contract.

Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Tony Pollard who is also in his own holdout with the Dallas Cowboys. Fans were quick to notice that running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn't involved in the Zoom call.

Elliott is currently a free agent after the Cowboys released him due to his lucrative contract. Fans have said that they believe that Elliott's holdout for a big contract initiated the lack of value in the position. Which doesn't leave fans that surprised that he wasn't involved in the Zoom meeting.

Fans also gave credit to running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, who have already received multi-million dollar deals. Showing support for others who play the position.

45-23 & 🐻⬇️ @JackPBerens @AxTheEx @NFL_DovKleiman The Cowboys are paying him to go away lol

Nelson @BelgerNelson @NFL_DovKleiman I like how Chubb and McCaffrey showed up and they actually got paid

Pssssssshhhhh….(We/Dem/Boyz) @WholeLottaSauss @NFL_DovKleiman I’ll bet they all gassed each other up so hard on that call lmao

Joshua Robert @JoshuaRobert56 @NFL_DovKleiman This is an intriguing storyline. I wonder at what point the player’s union steps in and either gives full support, or says “quit it” because there can’t be a sub-division of players based on position. Curious how Roger responds. #NFL

Wezzy 🦬🎀🏳️‍⚧️ @ThatWezzy @NFL_DovKleiman That’s a group of guys I would feel TERRIFIED to be in the same room with, can only image how it goes from here… #PayTheRB

Will the Chargers trade RB Austin Ekeler?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler asked his team for a trade ahead of the final year of his contract. He signed a four-year contract worth $24.5 million in 2020. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Chargers granted the running back the right to be traded and speak to other NFL teams.

Ekeler added that a trade from the Chargers was unlikely because he came with "a lot of baggage", saying that a team would need to… pic.twitter.com/bwNyUAsz3N Update: #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says that he wants to hear from NFL owners as to why the running back position isn't getting paid, via @ZachGelbEkeler added that a trade from the Chargers was unlikely because he came with "a lot of baggage", saying that a team would need to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Just last month, Austin Ekeler decided he no longer wanted to be traded. Deciding that he will play out the final year of his contract and test free agency next year.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back recently said that other NFL teams were reluctant to trade for him. Mainly because the asking price from the Los Angeles Chargers ended up being too much for any team to commit to.

Ekeler said that considering the low pay value for running backs in the league, he was shocked that the team was asking a high price. Proving the discrepancy in the NFL's way of paying running backs and treating the position.

