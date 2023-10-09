The NFL is a copycat league but Kyle Shanahan's play call for George Kittle's touchdown did not wait for even for a whole day to pass. Ot that is what it looked like to many observers.

The Detroit Lions won their game against the Carolina Panthers earlier today and one of the most noted play was a flea-flicker play that involved two people in the backfield before the pass made it back to Jared Goff. The quarterback then threw the pass to tight end Sam LaPorta for a touchdown.

What happened in the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys was pretty similar. It again involved two people in motion in the backfield after the snap before the flea flocker from Brock Purdy. This time, too, a tight end was targeted as George Kittle got in for a score.

It immediately involved comparisons on social media.

Kyle Shanahan called for plagiarism on his touchdown call to George Kittle

Users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call for the touchdown to be reversed due to the blatant similarities between the two scores. Here are some of the best reactions given below.

Screenshot of responses on X, formerly known as Twitter

Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions look to be the teams to beat in the NFC

Beyond the similarities of the play, Kyle Shanahan and Dan Campbell are similar in other ways too. They are leading their teams to the pinnacle of the NFC with their calls.

On the back of three touchdowns by George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Dallas Cowboys to hand them their second loss of the season. The 49ers improved to 5-0 for the season. They are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in sharing a perfect record.

But just behind them, the Detroit Lions are coming up nicely now. They are now 4-1 for the season and have complete control of the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are both at 1-4 and the Packers can only reach 3-2 even if they win against the Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow.

There is every chance that the 49ers and Lions will meet later in the playoffs the way they are playing. And Sam LaPorta and George Kittle might have a lot to say then too. If not them, we are sure Kyle Shanahan and Dan Campbell wil have fancy plays dialed up for some of the other players instead.