Hip-hop icon Eminem pleaded with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to let the Detroit Lions. He pointed out that he performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, the one Stafford won in his first season with the Rams.

Naturally, the Detroit native was in attendance during the Lions-Rams Wild Card Round game. However, Taylor Swift fans are calling foul because the football world celebrates the attendance of “Rap God” while being fed up with their idol’s in-game appearances.

Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans complain about cheers for Eminem’s playoff game appearance

A football fan quoted a Yahoo Sports video showing Eminem engaging the Ford Field crowd to cheer louder for the Lions. The fan started the rant by sharing a litany of complaints from other NFL followers who complain every time they see clips of Taylor Swift watching Kansas City Chiefs games.

The post ended with:

“If you are pumped when they show Eminem at an NFL game, then you can miss me with any Taylor Swift hate.”

A fellow football fan responded:

“He’s actually from Detroit, bozo. He’s not the gf of some tight end! 😂”

Meanwhile, another football follower advocated peace by commenting:

“Can I love both? Love stars that are sports fans too! So cool 😎”

Here are other reactions about how NFL followers seemingly celebrate Eminem’s appearance but complain about Taylor Swift’s presence during games.

Detroit partying like it’s 1991

Detroit Lions fans are ecstatic after their team edged the Rams, winning their first playoff game in 32 years. The wait has been so long that Detroit wasn’t even under the NFC North yet. The victory wasn’t sure until the final whistle as the Rams had their opportunities to regain the lead.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been vocal about his support for the Lions, the NFL team based in his hometown, Detroit. Aside from pleading for a playoff victory from the former Lions quarterback, he also attended a 2022 team practice, as shown in HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Aside from getting their breakthrough playoff victory during the Dan Campbell era, Eminem will have a chance to watch his beloved team host another postseason game. With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

Conversely, Taylor Swift might make the trip to New York when Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills, their third playoff encounter over the last four seasons.