Could Jared Goff be the greatest quarterback in the history of the Detroit Lions?

The first round pick of 2016 has been a shocking revelation since being traded there in 2021 from the Los Angeles Rams, whom he had led to a Super Bowl. He was not exactly the best in his first season in Honolulu Blue. However, the Lions had a massive turnaround from a 1-6 start in 2022, winning eight of 10 and just narrowly missing the playoffs via head-to-head with the Seattle Seahawks.

This season, however, has been different. Goff and his squad have cemented themselves the NFC North's potential new overlords, and after a 42-17 rout of the Denver Broncos, on Saturday wherein he threw for five touchdowns, everyone is excited at their playoff prospects:

Jared Goff's rookie weapons Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta also shine in rout of Broncos

When people think of the Detroit Lions' recent run of success, they point towards two people: Jared Goff and head Dan Campbell. However, there is another person who deserves his share of the credit: general manager Brad Holmes.

While the former Los Angeles Rams scouting director is best-known responsible for bringing his quarterback to the team, it is his drafting decisions that have made the biggest impact on their turnaround. In 2021, he had the seventh overall pick and used it on tackle Penei Sewell, who has since made a Pro Bowl as one of Goff's protectors (he would also draft another Pro Bowler in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round).

However, his biggest drafting successes have arguably come in 2023, in the form of running back Jahmyr Gibbs (12th overall) and tight end Sam LaPorta (34th overall). On Saturday against the Broncos, the two reasserted why their selection was justified, combining for 164 total offensive yards and five touchdowns, all but one from a pass, with the latter also breaking the franchise record for scoring catches by a rookie at his position.

After the game, Campbell had nothing but praise for Holmes' men, saying:

“It’s a hell of a job by him once again. Took a lot of criticism for those two picks. But they look like they’re OK, so I’m glad we’ve got them.”

The Lions next visit the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is at 1 PM ET.