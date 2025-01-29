The Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic run over the last five years is the most dominant in NFL history. They are only the fourth team in NFL history to win three straight conference titles and earn a Super Bowl berth.

The last team to embark on a similar run was the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots. They played in three straight Super Bowls from 2017 to 2019, winning two. The Chiefs have the opportunity to one-up them by becoming the first team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy three years in a row.

Like the Patriots, the Chiefs aren't revered among neutrals. Fans have grown weary of their unparalleled dominance, and the slew of refereeing decisions going in their favor have soured their reputation.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an X post on Monday, Dean Straka, a journalist formerly of CBS Sports, even apologized to Patriots fans, saying their dynasty wasn't as "insufferable" as the Chiefs'.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

This sparked several reactions online, with some claiming New England's run felt worse due to the scandals that the franchise was involved in, and people who prefer their dynasty over Kansas City's are victims of recency bias:

"Imagine Patrick Mahomes doing deflategate, Andy Reid getting busted for sending spies into opponents’ practices, and Travis Kelce getting arrested on murder charges. Recency bias is a hell of a drug."

Expand Tweet

"Can you imagine if a Deflategate type scandal hit the Chiefs right now." - Claimed @sponhourm

"I’m sorry there’s no way people actually believe the Chiefs are more insufferable than the Patriots were. No way." - Remarked @ShehanJeyarajah

Meanwhile, some fans came to the Pats' defense, citing their on-field dominance while downplaying the Chiefs' success.

"NFL sanctioned Patriots due to their success NFL helps KC due to their inability of success That’s the difference," said @UpstateLeopard.

"At least the Patriots were legit like that The Chiefs on the other hand, their 3 biggest competitors (Bills Ravens Bengals) have fraudulent playoff choker coaches (Bills Bengals Ravens)/ mid or worse defenses (Bills and Bengals) And they have so much luck it’s insane," said @akw257.

"The Patriots and 49ers were ACTUAL DYNASTIES. With talent that BLEW AWAY the rest. The Chiefs Cheats aren't a dynasty. They're fabricated bullshit to spin up a new market for the NFL. THE. END." - argued @QuidMumu.

The Chiefs on the brink on creating more NFL history

The Chiefs are standing on the doorstep of immortality. The reigning champions are already the first team in NFL history to compete in five Super Bowls in a six-year span.

They are also the first back-to-back champions to win their conference and advance to the season-finale. Kansas City is one win away from an unprecedented three-peat that would strengthen their claim as the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles were the last team to stop a hat-trick as they beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2018, preventing them from repeating as champions. New England would go on to win the Super Bowl the following year and would have been the first team to three-peat had they not lost to the Eagles.

Philadelphia is bracing itself to spoil the party, avenge their loss from Super Bowl 57, and stop the Chiefs from three-peating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.