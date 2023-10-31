Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. When a franchise spends draft capital in the first round for a running back, they are expected to be special.

Robinson went to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick and Jahmyr Gibbs was selected by the Detroit Lions. While the former was considered a generational talent by scouts, the latter went under the radar. There was criticism in some quarters about them going for this choice, when they had D'Andre Swift still, whom they then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after an amazing performance on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans are calling the Lions to the winners in their choice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans salute Jahmyr Gibbs' Lions performance on MNF while slamming Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs was feted by the Detroit Lions fans in the Ford Stadium as he scored a touchdown and leapt into their arms. But the enthusiasm was no less for him on social media.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to cheer on for him. Unfortunately, that also meant that they dunked on Bijan Robinson. Here are some of the best posts illustrating that.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comparing Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson

So, who is actually better? Thankfully, we have the stats to look at.

The Detroit Lions running back, after this win against the Las Vegas Raiders, averages 5.3 yards per carry. He also has two rushing touchdowns and a total of 399 yards.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie, meanwhile, is averaging 5.1 yards per rushing attempt. He has one rushing touchdown and a total of 466 yards. Simply put, it is difficult to pick between the two at this early stage of their career.

When they faced each other, Jahmyr Gibbs shaded the night with 80 yards in 17 attempts for 4.7 yards per carry. Bijan Robinson only had 33 yards in 10 attempts that night for 3.3 yards per carry.

This was the Lions' player first 100 yard game as he finished with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had 5.8 yards per carry. The Raiders ranked among the bottom half in rush defense coming into the game. In fact, they were just two places above the Green Bay Packers. When the Falcons played them, their rookie running back also breached 100 yards and had 6.5 yards per carry for 124 yards.

He also replicated that against a Jacksonville Jaguars team much better than either the Packers or Raiders with 7.5 yards per carry for 105 yards. Waiting to judge is ideal in this matter.