With Will Levis taking over as the number-one quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, much has been speculated as to whether Ryan Tannehill was helping his young quarterback to develop, based on comments made last year about not being his job to help and mentor Malik Willis.

However, when asked by the Nashville media, Will Levis said that Tannehill has been really helpful with his transition to the starter quarterback. As a free agent in 2024, the veteran knows that this is going to be his last season with the Titans, so there's no point in trying to fight for the starter spot against a young guy.

But when comparing the two answers given by Ryan Tannehill about mentoring young quarterbacks, NFL fans could see there was a slight difference between the way the veteran approached the development of both Levis and Willis:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Levis: the talk of the town in Nashville

Will Levis was the main character of one of the most agonizing scenes during the 2023 NFL Draft. As the names were being announced throughout the first night, the Kentucky quarterback, surrounded by his family, changed from a happy and smiling expression to absolute nervousness.

He didn't hear his name called after 31 picks on the first day - let's not forget that the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

For a prospect like Levis, whose ceiling is high and the floor is low, Tennessee is a team with a very good situation for his first years in the league. The Titans have a starter in Ryan Tannehill who, although close to leaving the team, is still undisputed.

The offensive line has also evolved and also has the addition of Peter Skoronski in the first round. Of course, with Derrick Henry in the backfield and Mike Vrabel's style of preferring more physical American football, the way they've built the roster becomes even more impressive.

There's no pressure to put him on the field in a Miami Dolphins-2020 situation, with Tua Tagovailoa taking over while Ryan Fitzpatrick was doing well and the team was fighting for the playoffs. Levis is a second-round pick in a 3-4 franchise, and the team will have enough time and calm to figure out if he can be the franchise quarterback or not.