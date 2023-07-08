As the NFL season draws nearer, Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping that Kyler Murray is recovering well from his injury. He ruptured his ACL in the 2022 NFL season and had a surgery done in January. Given a eight-to-nine month timeframe for a return from such injury, the fans will be wondering when exactly he can return to the field.

He is their franchise quarterback and much depends on his ability to scamper, play with a collapsing pocket, run and throw. There is not really much of a plan B for the team as it stands now.

So, imagine their surprise when Kyler Murray was ranked by an NFL expert as among being a sixth-tier quarterback in a classification with only seven tiers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cardinals fans were having none of that. Considering players like Brock Purdy, who was also injured last season, leads Kyler Murray, despite the latter having a bigger body of work, definitely raised the ire among the fanbase. Here are some of the best responses from NFL fans to that classification.

✖️🔌 @AlwaysOpen4L @elitetakes_ the kyler murray disrespect it insane, he’s a top 15 quarterback. he was on his way to elite status @elitetakes_ the kyler murray disrespect it insane, he’s a top 15 quarterback. he was on his way to elite status

Brandon McDermott @B_McDermottt @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Is Kyler Murray really tier 6? Have I not been paying attention close enough? @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Is Kyler Murray really tier 6? Have I not been paying attention close enough?

NV-TC @Tmclough10 @B_McDermottt @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Lol, I was thinking this. Last season he would have been tier 3 borderline tier 2. @B_McDermottt @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Lol, I was thinking this. Last season he would have been tier 3 borderline tier 2.

V. Oliveira @curry_fa @B_McDermottt @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Maybe the ranking is tanking into consideration how he would play with his ACL torn. Only way he would be below MJ10, Bick cock Brock and a guy named Kenny @B_McDermottt @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Maybe the ranking is tanking into consideration how he would play with his ACL torn. Only way he would be below MJ10, Bick cock Brock and a guy named Kenny

Backfield News @BackfieldNews @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Kyler tier 6 is one of the most disrespectful things i have ever seen @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Kyler tier 6 is one of the most disrespectful things i have ever seen

Bryce Stroud @I_Am_BS03 @ProFootballMax @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Yea I think that a glass half empty look at Kyler. We definitely gotta see him after the knee injury is healed. @ProFootballMax @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Yea I think that a glass half empty look at Kyler. We definitely gotta see him after the knee injury is healed.

mike @Murph_SZN @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Kyler Murray has rapidly become the most underrated player in the entire NFL and I’m not sure that’s an exaggeration @ChrisTrapasso @WillBrinson Kyler Murray has rapidly become the most underrated player in the entire NFL and I’m not sure that’s an exaggeration

Kyler Murray not the only one who seems underestimated in the graphic

Whenever one classifies quarterbacks, they know that there will be some controversy. But this particular list seemed to rile fans of all persuasions.

Considering that Jalen Hurts made it to the Super Bowl and Joe Burrow and Josh Allen did not, it seemed surprising to not include him in the first tier. If injuries were a factor, and they seem to be in the case of Kyler Murray, then seeing Lamar Jackson in the second tier was also surprising.

New York Jets fans will be apoplectic finding their new messiah, Aaron Rodgers, languishing in the third tier. Given that said tier also comprises players like Daniel Jones and Justin Fields, such a conclusion is not far-fetched. If one argues there that Daniel Jones is just there based on last season's performances, then Russell Wilson in the same category cannot stand.

But the most galling omission still remains Kyler Murray. Putting him at the same level as untested quarterbacks like Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder and Jordan Love does not seem fair. This is a player who has made to two Pro Bowls and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. None of his compatriots in the same tier have a CV remotely close to his.

Right now if the Arizona quarterback were to see that, he could rightly consider himself wronged. The best way to answer that would be complete his rehabilitation and shine on the field.

Poll : 0 votes