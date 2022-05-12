"Whoever made this list has never watched football" - Fans left outraged at NFL's controversial Top 25 RB ranking

Fans of the NFL are some of the most difficult to fool. Whether it's their passion, observational skills or their ability to manage expectations, NFL fans are some of the most savvy that you will find of any sport.

Their savvy and knowledge is currently being put to the test as a recent post online displayed the top 25 running backs of all-time.

Let's just say that the list did not pass the test for many NFL fans.

Brian Corbo @Corbstoberfest



Jim Brown at 12? No LT? No TD? But Mark Ingram and the wrong Barber?



Here are a few reactions from fans about the post.

This Twitter user has a list that they believe is superior to the one provided.

Brian Corbo @Corbstoberfest



@JChian1 wants to know where Priest Holmes is on the list.

@Truconfidence25 believes that there are two running backs that should be put on the list.

@gavinberkowitz has two words for this: fake list.

@Truconfidence25 again comments about Roger Craig and LaDainian Tomlinson not being on this list.

This Twitter user thinks that this list was made by someone in Bellevue.

Another user has issues with the accuracy of the list.

Combahee Raid @Noeldaddy1

Gore isn't 5.



My top 10.



1. OJ

2. Jim Brown

3. Sweetness

4. Emmitt

5. Sanders

6.campbell

7. Faulk

8. AP

9. Cj2k

@mmpadellan has several questions regarding this listing.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan

2. Where TF is LaDanian Tomlinson?

3. Giants fan here. Tiki is ranked WAY too high, but why do you have his twin Ronde Barber pictured?

4. Eric Dickerson needs to be Top Ten.

This Twitter user also has numerous issues with the list of running backs.

Joey B @themimicmoment

Mike Alstott has no business being on this list.

Jim Brown is criminally underrated.

This list is invalid without Ladanian Tomlinson.

Ronde Barber was a defensive back.

NFL fans have spoken and made their verdict clear: This report does not pass the test.

Which NFL team could possibly be a 2022 darkhorse Super Bowl contender?

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

The oddsmakers have already submitted their favorites for the upcoming season and the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams lead the way.

But as every fan knows, there is always a team that comes out of nowhere to make a strong push for the Lombardi Trophy. Last year, that team was the Cincinnati Bengals, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

Before the start of the 2022 season, there were not many prognosticators predicting that the Bengals would represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals were 4-11 in 2020 and lost Burrow to a torn ACL and MCL that season. He returned in 2021 to lead the team to within four points of winning the first Lombardi Trophy for the franchise.

For the upcoming 2022 season, the Los Angeles Chargers could be considered darkhorse candidates to reach the Super Bowl. The primary reason for this is quarterback Justin Herbert.

The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been a jewel since being selected out of Oregon by the Chargers.

In his first season, he set the rookie record in several categories. He had the most passing touchdowns by a rookie with 31, the most passing yards per game by a rookie with 289.1. He also had the most 300-yard passing games by a rookie with 8 and the most completions by a rookie quarterback with 396.

Last season, he once again performed admirably for the franchise by throwing for 5,014 yards (second in the league) with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had a 65.6 QBR rating, also good for second in the league.

The Chargers also added former All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and defensive back J.C. Jackson from the New England Patriots. They will look to upset the apple cart and get to the Super Bowl in the vaunted AFC.

