Fans left upset after new details emerge about league’s tactic for Taylor Swift’s excessive coverage during Chiefs game

Swift-Mania is taking over the NFL as Kansas City star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'friendship' has taken over the league. For some, the extra exposure is a good thing as there are now far more people tuning into the Chiefs' games because of her.

For others, this fixation on Swift at Chiefs' games is now getting to a point where it is a bit over the top. After all, people are there to watch the game, not her and for some fans, this has been getting lost.

Prior to the Minnesota Vikings and Chiefs game, it was revealed that the NFL had put a note on one of the cameras so the cameraman knows where Swift is sitting at all times. This didn't go down well with fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans upset over new details regarding Taylor Swift at NFL games

Having a whole camera dedicated to fixating on Swift during the game is perhaps the final straw for most NFL fans. The initial excitement of Swift being at games has now been replaced and fans simply aren't happy with how much attention is now being put into watching the musician.

One fan said that the NFL has made them hate Swift.

Fans aren't happy with the Swift coverage.

In an odd turn of events, the league put all the effort into looking for Swift, and it was then revealed that she wouldn't be at the game at all.

Swift wasn't even at the Vikings game.

Fans weren't happy at all over the Swift coverage.

Swift-Mania is quickly coming to an end.

Fans are over the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coverage

Is Taylor Swift helping Travis Kelce's football on the field?

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

As the saying goes, sometimes people play harder when their friends or significant others are in the stands, but is this true for Kelce?

Granted, he wasn't with Swift for the last few years and he produced superb seasons, so him balling out isn't exactly new. But has Swift had an impact? Let's take a look.

Since Taylor Swift came onto the scene, Kelce has had decent games without being outstanding. His best game was against the Chicago Bears (Swift's first game) as he caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown and he then backed that up with 6 receptions for 60 yards against the Jets.

However, if NFL fans are over the coverage of the pair's friendship, one can only imagine what that coverage will be like.