"It’s official the NFL is rigged": Fans lose their minds as Brock Purdy and 49ers pull stunning comeback win vs Packers

In pouring rain, Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a comeback win over the Packers in the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The 24-21 victory ensures that San Francisco are in the NFC Championship yet again and will play it at home as they are the top seed in the conference.

But it was not an easy victory. The 49ers trailed for much of the second half and were down 21-17 when the Packers set up for a field goal that would have given them a 24-17 lead. Kicker Anders Carslon missed it and then Brock Purdy took over. He led San Francisco down the field on a methodical drive that took off more than five minutes of the clock and culminated in a Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown.

That made the score 24-21 with just over a minute to go. It was too much pressure for Jordan Love and he ended up throwing his second interception to end the game.

While it was a classic match, there was good reason to believe that it should not have been this close. Green Bay, in the first half, had gone down to the redzone and tried a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-1. It looked to everyone as if they had got the yardage needed to set up 1st-and-goal.

But the referees spotted the ball in a way that ruled it short and gave the 49ers a turnover on downs. The score was 3-0 to the Packers at that time. San Francisco would go and score their first touchdown at the other end to make it 7-3. But had it been ruled differently, the scoreboard could have read 10-0. That's a 14 point swing that might have made Brock Purdy's end-of-the-game heroic moot.

Fans certainly felt that and accused the NFL of rigging the game, with the help of the referees, to benefit the 49ers. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustrations. Here is a sample of some of the posts on the platform.

Brock Purdy's performance brings a nice symmetry for the 49ers against Jordan Love and the Packers

While it is unlikely the NFL is scripted, the refereeing needs to be better. But what nobody can deny is a great plot line is Brock Purdy making two successive NFC Championships since being drafted.

The 49ers quarterback was picked in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the last pick. Jordan Love was a first-rounder. Yet, it was Brock Purdy leading the first seed to a win over the seventh seed to go the conference championship.