NFL teams have been holding joint practices over the last few weeks, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams did so too, with Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers coming to blows.

Fights during training camp are common now as the competitive juices get flowing. Roster spots are up for grabs, and players want to make the most of every rep they get at practice. This leads to a little "edge" in practice, and sometimes, things go a little too far.

With the fight now behind the pair, Crosby was at a Raiders press conference and was asked about the tussle. He said he was just doing what he did, and Akers didn't like it.

After a shirtless Crosby talked to the media, NFL fans took to social media to quip about the Raiders defensive end's tattoos. One fan wrote:

"The dude is really going all in on looking like a raider."

It didn't take long for other fans to chime in with their thoughts on Maxx Crosby's tattoos:

It looks like everyone has an opinion on Crosby's tattoos, and while it isn't for all, Maxx seemingly loves to show off the artwork on his skin proudly.

Maxx Crosby and Raiders hoping for better 2023 season

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

After acquiring Davante Adams, many expected the Raiders to go on a deep playoff run last season. But Las Vegas finished the season with a 6-11 record and long-time quarterback Derek Carr wanting out.

Crosby was the star of the defense as he racked up 12.5 sacks (next best was Chandler Jones with 4.5) as the Raiders gave up on average 24.6 points per game, which ranked them 26th in the NFL.

Carr is now out, Jimmy Garoppolo is in at quarterback, and many expect the Raiders to improve this season. Of course, many thought that last season as well, but with Garoppolo, there is an air of confidence about Las Vegas this season.

Crosby will again have to be at a Pro Bowl level on defense. The offense will also need to do its part if the Raiders are to make it out of the AFC West and into the postseason.