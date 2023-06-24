The Los Angeles Rams drafted former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett signed his rookie contract on Thursday, June 22 on a four-year deal.

This means Bennett will be under contract through the age of 29, as he's an 'old' 25-year-old rookie, as he spent six seasons in college. This means he will get his potentially second contract at nearly 30.

While he is a two-time college national champion, Bennett slid in the draft due to his size and his age. It's not ideal for a rookie quarterback to be 25 and only 5-foot-11.

Nevertheless, the Rams took a chance on him at pick number 128 in the draft and he'll have the chance to backup Matthew Stafford.

NFL fans react to the Los Angeles Rams signing rookie quarterback Stetson Bennet to four-year deal

NFL fans clowned Stetson Bennett after signing his rookie deal as a 25-year-old.

Here's what fans had to say on Reddit:

Stetson Bennett's odd college career

Stetson Bennett 2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Stetson Bennett joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a walk-on in 2017 and never played a snap. He transferred to Jones College the next season and was 10-2 in his lone season while having a subpar year.

He made his way back to Georgia in 2019 and appeared in five games. In 2020, he started five games before having a historic two seasons in 2021 and 2022 to end his collegiate career.

He led the Bulldogs to a 26-1 record while winning two national championships in back-to-back seasons. He threw for 56 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and rushed for 11 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Georgia.

Last year, the Rams shuffled through quarterbacks as Matthew Stafford missed most of the season with an elbow injury.

If the LA Rams have the same issues this season, Bennett could get his opportunity to play and show what he has in the NFL.

