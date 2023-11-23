Travis Kelce is under the spotlight as his relationship with Taylor Swift continues to turn heads. The Swifties have continued to take interest in the Kansas City Chiefs star, often bringing up debates about Kelce's past.

This time, as users mocked the tight end's college degree, Swift fans jumped in to defend Kelce. The argument stemmed from people referring to Kelce as 'dumb', some even wondering if the two-time Super Bowl champion was worth the Blank Space singer.

However, a few fans wanted to stop the hate, focusing on everything Kelce has achieved out of football.

Upset over the dumb narrative, one fan wrote:

"travis kelce holds a degree interdisciplinary studies, is a philanthropist & is successful is MULTIPLE different aspects of his life. the “dumb” narrative was funny at first but i fear we’ve lost the plot now".

However, not everyone was amused by Kelce's degree, stating that he took the course just to play football while at the University of Cincinnati.

A few even mocked Swifties defending Kelce, asking them to look up interdisciplinary studies before talking about it on Twitter.

"You ppl are making up majors now because wtf is interdisciplinary studies," one fan wrote.

Others jumped in to defend Kelce, stating that it was rude to call out someone like this and a college degree is always going to be a college degree.

Was Travis Kelce kicked out of his college in Cincinnati?

During an earlier appearance on Bussin With the Boys, Travis Kelce went into some details about his private life, explaining how he was kicked out of college due to a failed drug test.

Speaking to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Travis said:

"I got kicked out of college because of it. I partied a little too much down there, got hit with a drug test and from that point on, I realized I gotta tighten the f---- up. What it did was it really kicked me into the tight end room. I was still playing QB then".

That being said, Kelce went back to college in 2022 to finish his degree: a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.

His brother, Jason Kelce, also attended UC from 2006 to 2010. Travis attended from 2008 to 2012.