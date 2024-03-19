Russell Wilson and Ciara's stint in Denver has already ended, with the quarterback recently released by the franchise following the start of the new league year and, later, signing a one-year, no-risk deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his third NFL team in four years.

Wilson's life has been scrutinized over the past few years. From the quarterback's relationship with superstar singer Ciara, to his desire to get traded back in 2021 and his infamous "Broncos Country, Let's Ride" video once he got his wish and was shipped to Denver, a lot of off-field stuff has gotten into his way over the past few years, creating negative attention to his performance.

And once the internet gets going into the trolling, it's impossible to stop. A new example arrived on Monday, with his wife Ciara posting a photo of one of their Tesla cars and getting instantly trolled due to the car's size:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson's new start in Pittsburgh

One of the most toxic marriages in the NFL ended in less than two years. The Denver Broncos decided to take on a historic dead cap and release Russell Wilson once the league's new fiscal year started, making the quarterback a free agent available to any team that wanted his services in 2024 - the Pittsburgh Steelers said yes.

It's not that surprising, despite the amount of money the Broncos will take as dead cap. The team knows that the trade was a huge mistake, and the amount of assets involved in the deal only makes the result even more unfavorable.

It is absurd to think about how the scenario has changed. In 2022, right after the Seattle Seahawks completed the trade with the Denver Broncos, people were thinking about how Nathaniel Hackett's team could compete strongly within the division. Despite many picks and players involved in the deal, everything seemed to be worth it for the franchise quarterback who was going to make the team competitive again.

Russell Wilson's best days in the NFL are behind him. It's a very sharp decline and, with his advanced age and reduced mobility compared to his first years in the league, it's very unlikely that he will play at a good level again during any remaining period of his career. The NFL cycle is brutal.