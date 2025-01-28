Russell Wilson ended the 2024 season with more doubts than certainties about his job. The veteran quarterback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, and had a 6-6 record in the games he started, including playoffs. The Steelers were eliminated in the wild card round.

Even though the stats look good, with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions, Steelers fans and analysts point out that Wilson did not have a good season.

He completed just 63.7% of his throws and averaged 225.6 yards per game, one of the lowest marks of his career. Pittsburgh also lost five straight games to close the season out.

On Tuesday, NFL fans, especially those who root for the Steelers, were shocked to learn that Wilson has been selected for the Pro Bowl as an alternate. After Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson decided not to participate, this was the 10th time that the veteran quarterback was voted to the festivities:

"Pro Bowl is a joke", said one fan.

"Good. Hopefully, it drives his price up and makes signing Fields that much more obvious", a Steelers fan said.

"LMAFAOOOO what a JOKE!!!!!!!" Screamed one fan.

"That is hilarious. I’d like to know how many said no before him. No way he was the 5th or 6th best QB in the AFC," said one more fan.

What's the latest on the contract situation between Russell Wilson and the Steelers?

The quarterback revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he and the franchise have started conversations regarding a contract extension:

“We have been starting to talk a little bit. We had meetings and everything else, and (we’re) getting into it. It’s an exciting time.”

If no extension is agreed to, Russell will be a free agent in March. He signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fresh off his poor stint with the Denver Broncos, the quarterback wanted an opportunity to prove himself in the league.

Wilson was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He played there for 10 seasons before being traded to the Denver Broncos, where he spent two more years before moving to Pittsburgh.

