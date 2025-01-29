Following a disastrous two-year spell with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a team-friendly one-year deal in the 2024 offseason, hoping to prove he's still capable of being a starting quarterback. The 36-year-old achieved what he set out to do.

He finished the season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, five interceptions, 155 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in only 11 games. His stellar performances earned him a Pro Bowl nod, the 10th of his career.

Despite Russell's strong campaign, the Steelers are yet to hand him a contract extension and ensure he stays in Pittsburgh in 2025. While they are still on the fence, another team has been touted to sign the veteran.

After hiring Pete Carroll as their new head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly keen on adding Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell to the coaching staff as the offensive coordinator. The duo led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win with Russell under center.

With the quarterback free to sign with any team he wishes to join and the Raiders in need of a new signal-caller, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested that a reunion could be on the horizon in Las Vegas.

Fans on social media have already bought into the idea of Wilson joining the Raiders in the offseason.

"I 💯 see why that happening. He’s a gap QB but one he’s familiar with and someone that won’t break the bank," one fan wrote.

"What a strange way to come full circle with those two. Russ has no ego now so it could work again," another fan wrote.

"He gonna bring Russ and marshawn back too lol?" a fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Russell to the Raiders incoming," a fan predicted.

"Pete, Bevell and Russ. Run it back," a fan wrote.

"The stars are aligning," a fan opined.

Steelers' QB plan: Art Rooney gives an update about Russell Wilson's future in Pittsburgh

The rumors of Russell Wilson joining the Raiders haven't accelerated the Steelers' plans to address their quarterback conundrum. During a telephonic interview with 93.7 The Fan radio show on Tuesday, owner Art Rooney revealed that the team is still exploring its options and charting its course of action.

However, he did reveal that the team wouldn't be averse to bringing back Wilson.

“My preference would be to sign one of those quarterbacks (Russell Wilson or Justin Fields). Obviously, we will be looking in the draft as well either this year or next. That (quarterback position) has to be the priority,” Rooney said.

While the Steelers are in no hurry to decide whether they want to retain Fields or Wilson, the latter could leave them with no choice if he chooses to reunite with Pete Carroll and potentially Darren Bevell in Las Vegas.

