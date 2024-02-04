Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 4, for next week's Super Bowl LVIII. Just hours before, the quarterback's father Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving under the influence in Tyler, Texas.

A Reddit post was one of the first to discover the arrest and shared the former Major League Baseball player's mugshot, stating that it was his sixth arrest on the same charge. The official charge is for a third offense of driving under the influence, so it remains unclear exactly how many times he has been charged.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans on Reddit were shocked to hear this news for a few reasons. The first being that he can afford to arrange to be picked up by a rideshare or car service, instead of driving while impaired. Other fans were shocked that he has been allowed to keep his license after becoming a habitual offender.

Patrick Mahomes has not commented on the situation surrounding his father's arrest on Saturday night.

Below are some of the comments from NFL fans on Reddit about Patrick Mahomes Sr.:

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/jillbintexas from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, looks to have criminal charges dropped

Jackson Mahomes was arrested in May 2023, after an incident at a Kansas City restaurant/bar just weeks after last year's Super Bowl win. The younger brother of the Chiefs quarterback was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of battery. He allegedly forcibly kissed the establishment's female owner, and when a staff member tried to intervene, he allegedly assaulted him.

He has denied the charges since the case was made public last year. Just a few weeks ago, his legal team looked to have some of the charges dropped. Apparently, the victim hasn't cooperated with the investigation, and even though camera footage could be enough, she reportedly said she doesn't want any part of this case.

Expand Tweet

A judge is expected to rule in the near future whether the three felony charges could be dropped. If the judge agrees, then Jackson Mahomes would only be facing a misdemeanor battery charge for the incident with the employee that same night.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will have to navigate all of the noise surrounding his family and their legal woes as he prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII next week.