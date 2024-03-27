Russell Wilson might have loved having a receiver like Josh Reynolds with him when he was playing for the Broncos. But the Denver team signed the wide receiver to a two-year $14 million deal after the quarterback had left for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Denver Broncos are rebuilding from scratch after ending the Russell Wilson era in just a couple of years. It did not work out for them, and they are now in search of a new franchise quarterback.

Their record last season means they are not high up in the draft to select a top prospect. It's unlikely they can jump up too far either, given the first three teams are all quarterback-needy.

That left fans asking the question of who would be there to throw the ball to Josh Reynolds. Adding weapons to the offense without a quarterback is like stocking on arrows with a bow.

Fans noted the same on X, formerly known as Twitter, as they trolled the Denver Broncos for ending up in this situation.

Josh Reynolds' Broncos QB unknown, but Russell Wilson likely to get another WR

After the 2024 NFL Draft is done, we will be in a position to see who will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, at Russell Wilson's new team, the composition of the offense is not fixed either.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested in rebuilding their offense this year. They have moved on from Kenny Pickett and have brought in the former Seahawks Super Bowl winner and also added Justin Fields via a trade with the Chicago Bears. They also know that they have a tremendous defense with the likes of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward to slow down the opposition.

Except for George Pickens, though, their wide receiver group needs some work. They recently signed Quez Watkins, but that's unlikely to be their final splurge as they look to add premier weapons to their offense. Thankfully for them, the 2024 NFL Draft class is deep in the position, so good prospects are expected to be available even into the second round.

Therefore, Russell Wilson is likely to get some upgraded tools as he begins the new season. For Josh Reynolds and the Broncos, though, everything is up in the air.

After making the NFC Championships last year with the Detroit Lions and a steady quarterback in Jared Goff, the new Denver wide receiver finds himself is markedly different circumstances.