As Aaron Rodgers decides what will happen with his career, 2025 represents 20 years from the 2005 NFL Draft, which is known for the quarterback's freefall in the first round. He was a candidate for the first overall pick but was selected at #24.

Ad

Rodgers' fall was surprising. He grew up as a 49ers fan and played college football at California. Despite his fall, he went on to have a more successful career with the Green Bay Packers than Alex Smith, who ended up as the first overall pick, had in San Francisco.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the X account @PowellAnalytics posted a question to fans on Friday, asking which draft pick made by their favorite sports teams they would change.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One 49ers fan merely posted a photo of Smith and Rodgers side by side.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans chimed in, agreeing with the post.

"This one here is/was truly heartbreaking. They'd have won three to four Super Bowls with him instead of Alex Smith", wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I still can't believe Mike Nolan drafted Alex instead of Aaron specifically because he impressed how Smith "pulled out a chair for his mom to sit down", unlike Rodgers who did not", wrote another unimpressed fan.

"This is a good one," another fan agreed.

However, a few fans shared differing views.

"This one isn’t as bad imho as we have don’t know how much Rodgers career success was helped by sitting behind Farve for 3 seasons, if he was thrown in as a starter for us we might’ve destroyed him as a prospect," one fan explained.

Ad

"Aaron Rodgers would have done no better in San Fran than Alex did because of the coaching... We saw Alex did very well under good solid coaches, and right out of college with a great coach could have had a great career... As it is he still had a good one..." another fan wrote.

Ad

Years later, in an interview, the quarterback revealed that he was sure that San Francisco, the team he grew up supporting, would draft him with the initial pick.

Aaron Rodgers considering retirement, not thinking about money in free agency

The veteran quarterback continues to mull his options, with the draft happening in less than a week. He made a telling appearance on Pat McAfee's show recently, revealing that he communicated teams he would play for $10 million and that "retirement is an option" as he deals with problems in his personal life.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most interested team in his signing. However, the draft is fast approaching, and his lack of decision could lead to the team making a move for a passer in the first round. The Steelers hold the 21st pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.