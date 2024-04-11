New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been one to hold his tongue when it comes to the big issues of the world. From his COVID-19 immunization fiasco to his darkness retreat to his Ayahuasca usage, Rodgers has always been front and center about his off-field interests.

Now, we have our latest one where Aaron Rodgers seems to hint on the I Can Fly podcast that US President Joe Biden isn't "really" Joe Biden as he seemingly infers that he has a body double.

Of course, once Rodgers' comments went public, fans were quick to give their thoughts on them, with one fan calling Aaron Rodgers a 'weirdo.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rodgers the football player amazing the person is a weirdo lol"

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their two cents on Rodgers' latest comments:

"a rod is definitely the one friend that just asks the most crazy would you rather questions," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers lost me..I'll start back watching jets games when they replace him," one fan posted.

There was also a section of fans that gave credence to Rodgers' thoughts on Joe Biden.

"We've all said that tbf Imao," another wrote.

"He tellin the truth," one fan wrote.

"I mean I believe it," a fan posted.

So it appears that some fans are on Rodgers' side, while others think his conspiracy is way off base. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing which section is right.

Aaron Rodgers no stranger to off-field controversies

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

The Jets quarterback has never been afraid to express his thoughts on certain topics, no matter how outlandish they appear to be to others.

His COVID-19 immunization stance a couple of years ago definitely rubbed people the wrong way and it seems to be one thing after another that makes fans question Rodgers' off-field interests. His Ayahuasca revelation was interesting as he stated that it helped him win his MVP awards while playing for the Packers.

Rodgers has always been box office on the field for his superb play, and he is now gaining just as much traction for his life off the field.