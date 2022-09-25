"We throwing footballs to wheelchairs and opposing teams this week" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers potentially missing key offensive weapons ahead of showdown against Tom Brady's Buccaneers

In Week 3, the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady go head-to-head. Both teams are set to miss a handful of key players, and the situation isn't looking good for either team on offense. Having two of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game will definitely help both teams. However, both quarterbacks would be grateful for extra weapons on offense for this crucial fixture between two Super Bowl contenders.

The Buccaneers are set to miss Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for the game against Green Bay. Reports have recently emerged that the Packers will be without Christian Watson and Randall Cobb is also questionable for the game.

NFL fans were upset to see the Packers also missing their key receivers and Aaron Rodgers being left short-handed in a big game. Here are some of the reactions to the Packers' injury report:

joshua ❕❕ @joshuamramage Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Randall Cobb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is likely to play vs. the Buccaneers; however rookie WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. Packers’ WR Randall Cobb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is likely to play vs. the Buccaneers; however rookie WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. we throwing footballs to wheelchairs & opposing teams this week only rodgers huh twitter.com/adamschefter/s… we throwing footballs to wheelchairs & opposing teams this week only rodgers huh twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

lucca @lccmoc @AdamSchefter Jesus, ARod is going to throw passes to himself today @AdamSchefter Jesus, ARod is going to throw passes to himself today

Russell @RussellT33 @meek4p Pickens would’ve been a 1st round pick had he not had character concerns but if I’m a team and got Aaron Rodgers at QB I’m not concerned about character concerns Rodgers would’ve easily straightened out Pickens. @AdamSchefter Packers really took Watson over George PickensPickens would’ve been a 1st round pick had he not had character concerns but if I’m a team and got Aaron Rodgers at QB I’m not concerned about character concerns Rodgers would’ve easily straightened out Pickens. @meek4p @AdamSchefter Packers really took Watson over George Pickens 😭Pickens would’ve been a 1st round pick had he not had character concerns but if I’m a team and got Aaron Rodgers at QB I’m not concerned about character concerns Rodgers would’ve easily straightened out Pickens.

Dre Way @Dreway30 @AdamSchefter We didn’t hear nun about the packers receivers getting injured or sick until the buccaneers lost they whole receiving core to injury 🥴🥴 this starting to look funny @AdamSchefter We didn’t hear nun about the packers receivers getting injured or sick until the buccaneers lost they whole receiving core to injury 🥴🥴 this starting to look funny

Cobb is terrific, and we need him, but we really need some WR talent to keep the defense honest. @AdamSchefter ugh...Cobb is terrific, and we need him, but we really need some WR talent to keep the defense honest. @AdamSchefter ugh...Cobb is terrific, and we need him, but we really need some WR talent to keep the defense honest.

Kurt @Kurt19899 @AdamSchefter Brady and Rogers throwing to themselves @AdamSchefter Brady and Rogers throwing to themselves

The absence of Watson and Cobb could result in a big game for Allen Lazard. Lazard became WR1 in Green Bay following the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Lazard scored in his season debut last week against the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers could make a statement with a win against Tom Brady in Week 3

When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, serious questions emerged about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense. The franchise didn't bring in any big names during free agency, and as a result, Green Bay entered this season with a weaker group of receivers than in previous years.

If Rodgers is able to lead his team to a win in Week 3 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, that would be a huge statement. Tampa Bay have a great defense that has been on display in their first two games of the season.

With two receivers out, grinding out a win against the Buccaneers has become a lot tougher for the reigning NFL MVP. If he manages to pull off a win in this fixture, then people might begin to see the Packers as Super Bowl contenders once again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to beat the Green Bay Packers, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

