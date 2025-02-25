Former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter is expected to be the first non-quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. The defensive end is widely considered the best defensive prospect in the draft class and is touted to make an instant impact in the league.

Teams with a top-five pick hoped to see him put on a show in the Combine. However, they will have to wait until Penn State's Pro Day on March 28 to see him in action, as he's still nursing the shoulder injury suffered in the Nittany Lions' win over the Boise State Broncos in The Fiesta Bowl.

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Carter will do the physical exams and meet with teams during the Combine but will skip the workout.

Fans on social media jokingly claimed that the Penn State star is intentionally tanking his draft value to get drafted by his boyhood team, the Philadelphia Eagles:

Fans of other franchises also pleaded with teams to pass on Carter and allow him to join their squad:

"He’s definitely hiding something serious. He should drop to 11th in the draft" - quipped San Francisco 49ers fan @Coach_Yac,

"Damn he should really fall to 4 because of this" - joked New England Patriots fan @thegoat783,

"No way he should be drafted in the top 9" - wrote Chicago Bears fan @dc_catdaddy,

Abdul Carter draft projection: Penn State star could be top pick

With the teams holding the top three picks in the draft needing a quarterback, the New England Patriots, who will be the fourth team on the clock, are projected to be Abdul Carter's landing spot. However, the Tennessee Titans, who are scheduled to pick first, have hinted that the Penn State star could be the first player taken off the board on April 24.

During a conversation with reporters about the team's draft plans, president of football operations Chad Brinker said:

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that."

The only players in the 2025 draft class who could be labeled "generational talents" are Carter and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Titans are seemingly planning on picking one of the two and relying on free agency to address their quarterback needs.

It remains to be seen whether Tennessee sticks to its guns and picks the defensive end or the dual-threat star or pivots and picks Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to be their new signal-caller.

