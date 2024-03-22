The Philadelphia Eagles have been famous for the "tush push"/"brotherly shove" ever since Jalen Hurts became their full-time starting quarterback in 2021. It has led to countless touchdowns and first downs, especially on fourth down; and the team used it to devastating effect in the 2022–23 season en route to Super Bowl LVII.

However, there have also been calls regarding the safety of the move and the health risks associated with it, especially when it comes to concussions.

But on Thursday, the NFL confirmed that it would not be banned for the 2024–25 season, with executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent conceding in a conference call:

"The Eagles do it well... It was best to say leave it alone."

But for detractors, the "tush push"/"brotherly shove" will not matter, as they believe the Eagles will collapse without retired center Jason Kelce, who was arguably a key component of the play:

Taking a closer look at criticisms and defensive views of "tush push"

The retention of the "tush push" for 2024-25 has been a major point of contention among fans, but the criticisms of the play go far back. Shortly after Super Bowl LVII, rules analyst Dean Blandino said it contravened the NFL's desire to prove that its players are skilled athletes and not merely tough hard-hitters:

“It amounts to a rugby scrum... This is just not a skillful play. This is just a tactic that is not aesthetically pleasing, and I think the Competition Committee is going to take a look at it.’’

Once the season began, then-Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio concurred with him, telling NBC's JP Finlay:

“I’d like to see it eliminated. Not just because they run it better than anybody, which they do, I don't think it's a football play. It’s a nice rugby play. It’s not what we’re looking for in football.”

But the play also has its defenders, like Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who said after a win over the Miami Dolphins that no other team could do it like his.

He would later get some strong proof - the following night, the Minnesota Vikings tried the play against the San Francisco 49ers, but linebacker Fred Warner stopped Kirk Cousins short:

