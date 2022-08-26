"Recreate that picture with a cigar, that would be epic!" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' touching tribute for Chiefs legend Len Dawson

The man who brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl triumph, quarterback Len Dawson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. He died at the age of 87 after entering hospice care earlier this month. His family issued a statement to KMBC, a Kansas City local news channel, stating:

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home."

Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Dawson through posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He wrote:

"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family."

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes 🏽 🏽 RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/AKMhxoUFYH

His tribute was met with a lot of endearment as fans around the league shared a similar sentiment. Here are some of the best responses to Mahomes' touching tweet:

Jordan Geronimo Stan account @Hoosiers812 @PatrickMahomes As a colts fan I want you to win the superbowl now and recreate that picture with a cigar...that would be epic! But of course I'd rather the colts win! Rip to a damn legend!! @PatrickMahomes As a colts fan I want you to win the superbowl now and recreate that picture with a cigar...that would be epic! But of course I'd rather the colts win! Rip to a damn legend!!

Here is the iconic cigar pic of the quarterback:

Nancy Closson @Nancyo954 @PatrickMahomes What a nice tribute. He was an original and we were lucky that he was our QB. RIP Mr Dawson. Thanks for all the great memories. @PatrickMahomes What a nice tribute. He was an original and we were lucky that he was our QB. RIP Mr Dawson. Thanks for all the great memories.

Ralph Scotchly @FootballGenieus @PatrickMahomes @AroundTheNFL Long Live Len! He got to witness another Chiefs super bowl because of you Pat 🫡 @PatrickMahomes @AroundTheNFL Long Live Len! He got to witness another Chiefs super bowl because of you Pat 🫡

mark chaplin @markcha87546903 @PatrickMahomes OK Patrick get dressed in all whites sitting on a folding chair taking a drag on a cigarette with a bottle of beer on the floor 16 & 15 baby... @PatrickMahomes OK Patrick get dressed in all whites sitting on a folding chair taking a drag on a cigarette with a bottle of beer on the floor 16 & 15 baby... https://t.co/zYsXMNFHqZ

Mic @micjohnson @PatrickMahomes Hope they get that #16 patch on the jerseys soon. Dedicate the season to him. @PatrickMahomes Hope they get that #16 patch on the jerseys soon. Dedicate the season to him.

Gwen Johnson @GwenJoh58468972 @PatrickMahomes God bless the 2 quarterbacks that gave e KC a superbowl wins. God welcomed you home Lenny. And Patrick will win a superbowl for you this year. Love you both @PatrickMahomes God bless the 2 quarterbacks that gave e KC a superbowl wins. God welcomed you home Lenny. And Patrick will win a superbowl for you this year. Love you both

Kameron Rogers @kameronrogers35 @PatrickMahomes Win it this year for him! Keep his legacy rolling in Kansas City! @PatrickMahomes Win it this year for him! Keep his legacy rolling in Kansas City!

GroundhogDay @ChristianMengel @PatrickMahomes Crazy to think there will never be a photo taken that includes every Chiefs Super Bowl winning QB ever again. Painful day for KC. RIP @PatrickMahomes Crazy to think there will never be a photo taken that includes every Chiefs Super Bowl winning QB ever again. Painful day for KC. RIP

Dawson was a beloved figure in Kansas City. His passing has undoubtedly brought about a wave of nostalgia and melancholy around the league, especially in Missouri.

From player to broadcaster, Len Dawson was synonymous with Kansas City for nearly half a century

Len Dawson in 2018 (left) and 1972 (right)

Leonard Dawson was a legendary quarterback who played 13 seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. He brought the franchise their only Super Bowl victory before Patrick Mahomes did it again in 2020. He holds multiple franchise records, including career passing yards (28,507), touchdowns (237) and wins (93). This is despite him last making an appearance for the team in 1975.

He played in the team's first ever game since moving to Kansas City from Dallas in 1963. He was a seven-time All-Star and Pro-Bowler, and received two All-Pro honors. Dawson spent a further 33 years in Kansas as a broadcast analyst and entered the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1979. This was followed by an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

He touched the lives of many around the city and his presence will certainly be missed at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will certainly be playing the upcoming season with one goal in mind: to honor Len Dawson and bring the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit KMBC and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell