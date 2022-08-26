"Recreate that picture with a cigar, that would be epic!" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' touching tribute for Chiefs legend Len Dawson

The man who brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl triumph, quarterback Len Dawson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. He died at the age of 87 after entering hospice care earlier this month. His family issued a statement to KMBC, a Kansas City local news channel, stating:
"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home."
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Dawson through posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He wrote:
"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family."
His tribute was met with a lot of endearment as fans around the league shared a similar sentiment. Here are some of the best responses to Mahomes' touching tweet:
Here is the iconic cigar pic of the quarterback:
Dawson was a beloved figure in Kansas City. His passing has undoubtedly brought about a wave of nostalgia and melancholy around the league, especially in Missouri.
From player to broadcaster, Len Dawson was synonymous with Kansas City for nearly half a century
Leonard Dawson was a legendary quarterback who played 13 seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. He brought the franchise their only Super Bowl victory before Patrick Mahomes did it again in 2020. He holds multiple franchise records, including career passing yards (28,507), touchdowns (237) and wins (93). This is despite him last making an appearance for the team in 1975.
He played in the team's first ever game since moving to Kansas City from Dallas in 1963. He was a seven-time All-Star and Pro-Bowler, and received two All-Pro honors. Dawson spent a further 33 years in Kansas as a broadcast analyst and entered the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1979. This was followed by an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
He touched the lives of many around the city and his presence will certainly be missed at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will certainly be playing the upcoming season with one goal in mind: to honor Len Dawson and bring the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City.
